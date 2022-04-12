"I hope we see that Carlos Alcaraz matchup, because I actually think that might be beneficial for Novak Djokovic" - Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick believes Novak Djokovic would benefit from playing Carlos Alcaraz for the first time at the 2022 Monte-Carlo Masters. The 2003 US Open champion also feels the Serb has a favorable draw in the early rounds of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

The World No. 1 will meet Alcaraz in the quarterfinals in Monte-Carlo if both players win their second and third round matches. It would be the Spaniard's first encounter with a player at the top of the ATP rankings.

Speaking to Tennis Channel Live, Roddick assessed the draw facing the 20-time Grand Slam champion on his return to action.

"I think this draw is a good one for Novak Djokovic," Roddick said. "What he wants is extended rallies, someone to not come in and kind of play awkwardly. He gets a rightie, someone who's going to play a lot of balls, put a lot of balls in the court, not come out and kind of blow him off the court - with Davidovich Fokina. I know Dan Evans beat him last year in Monte-Carlo, but I still like that matchup. He's going to hit a lot of returns, he's going to be in the return games."

The former World No. 1 then discussed the potential last eight showdown with Alcaraz and explained how it might help the Serb moving forward.

"Listen, I hope we see that Alcaraz matchup, because I actually think that might be beneficial for Novak," Roddick continued. "A match kind of early in the claycourt season, but that there's a lot of hype around. You get those kind of nervous energies again, where you can kind of put a chip on your shoulder and say - 'Oh, if you're the next one, listen, I'm still here.' I think that actually could be a good thing for Novak moving forward through this claycourt season."

The 34-year-old will face World No. 46 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 event on Tuesday. A win would pit him against either David Goffin, Jiri Lehecka, Dan Evans or Benjamin Bonzi in the third round.

Alcaraz will meet World No. 42 Sebastian Korda in the same round on Wednesday, before a potential third-round clash with either Marin Cilic, Taylor Fritz or Lucas Catarina.

Djokovic was beaten by Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships in February in his only other tournament appearance so far this season.

"He's not going to need a ton of tennis to get confident again" - Paul Annacone on Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic practicing at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

During the conversation on Tennis Channel Live, Paul Anncone also asserted that it will not take Novak Djokovic long to find his rhythm on his return to the tour. Annacone currently coaches World No. 13 and recent Indian Wells Masters champion Taylor Fritz.

"Look, I think Novak has played so long and played so well for so long, he's not going to need a ton of tennis to get confident again," Annacone said. "His game is so shored up, he does such a good job [with] his body, that I think he's going to be in great shape. I think it's a matter of getting a little bit of rhythm. And the Alcaraz-Djokovic matchup could be a lot of fun and let's hope that we get to see it."

The 34-year-old Serb has won the Monte-Carlo Masters twice previously, in 2013 and 2015.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala