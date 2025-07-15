"I hope to spoil Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner's party" - Alexander Zverev makes bold claim after duo's Wimbledon epic

Alexander Zverev shared high praise for Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner following their epic Wimbledon final clash, but also expressed his desire to "spoil their party." The Italian won this final match in four sets.

Zverev, too, had a good start to his grasscourt season initially, where he advanced to the final of the Boss Open and lost to Taylor Fritz. Following this, he also reached the semifinal of the Terra Wortmann Open, losing to Daniil Medvedev, before his first-round debacle at Wimbledon against Arthur Rinderknech in five sets.

Just a few weeks after his Wimbledon campaign, Zverev shared some high words of appreciation for the Wimbledon finalists, Alcaraz and Sinner. The German called Alcaraz a "star boy" and lauded the duo for their intensity on the court, but also claimed that he has the prowess to halt their dominance. He told Tennis 365:

"At the moment, Carlos is the kind of the star boy now. He just brings great energy to the court and along with Jannik, they are the players to beat. I just hope to spoil their party a little bit and I think I can do that."

"Carlos is a great guy. He is fun to be around. If he can avoid any controversies, he is going to be very, very loved by tennis fans," he added.

After his disappointing Wimbledon campaign, Alexander Zverev is reported to have started training at the Rafael Nadal Academy under Nadal's uncle and former coach, Toni.

Toni Nadal highlights what Alexander Zverev should do to win Grand Slams

Rafael Nadal's former coach, Toni Nadal, opened up about Alexander Zverev's need to change his mentality to win Grand Slams. Notably, Zverev has lost three Grand Slam finals so far in his career, with his most recent appearance coming at the 2025 Australian Open, where he lost to Jannik Sinner.

Toni Nadal shared that Zverev has to change his mentality a little bit and work hard on skills that the latter is not good at to win Grand Slams. He said (via The Tennis Gazette):

"If he wants to win and have chances to win a Grand Slam he needs to change a little his mentality. He can win but to win is a thing about mentality. It is not easy but I think he can win. He is the third player in the world, he can win. But it’s about working hard and working hard at what you are not good enough at.”

During the conversation, Nadal's former coach also remarked that Alexander Zverev should focus and pay more attention while playing big games such as a Grand Slam final.

