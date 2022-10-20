"I hope Zorro and I made it a fun day for you" - Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova wishes her birthday in style

On October 18, Martina Navratilova celebrated her 66th birthday. While the entire tennis world and fans sent their wishes to the American in large numbers, Navratilova's partner Julia Lemigova, whom she married in 2014, made the day one to remember for the tennis icon.

Their pet Zorro helped Lemigova select a nice pair of earrings earlier in the day, which was presented to the legendary player at a restaurant as the couple spent a great evening celebrating her birthday. Legimova later took to social media to wish Navratilova once again and shared a heartwarming video showing how she planned the special day.

The former Russian model hoped that her partner enjoyed everything that she had planned for her.

"Happy birthday Martina! I hope Zorro and I made it a fun day for you," Lemigova wrote on Instagram.

At the end of the video, the 50-year-old Lemigova wrote:

"Happy Birthday Marti. I love you Huge."

An overwhelmed Navratilova thanked everyone who wished her and promised to read each and every message. Known for speaking her mind on serious issues, the 18-time Grand Slam champion also urged her fellow citizens to vote in the upcoming US midterm elections.

"Thank you to all my tweeps here for your birthday wishes, very nice to hear from all of you- I will read them all:) Onwards and upwards!!!! And please VOTE wherever you live, whoever you vote for! VOTE!!! Because we are lucky to have that opportunity," Navratilova tweeted.

Martina Navratilova @Martina Thank you to all my tweeps here for your birthday wishes, very nice to hear from all of you- I will read them all:)

Onwards and upwards!!!!

And please VOTE wherever you live, whoever you vote for! VOTE!!!

Because we are lucky to have that opportunity!!!

Xoxoxo!!!! Thank you to all my tweeps here for your birthday wishes, very nice to hear from all of you- I will read them all:)Onwards and upwards!!!!And please VOTE wherever you live, whoever you vote for! VOTE!!!Because we are lucky to have that opportunity!!!Xoxoxo!!!!

"Just in time" - Martina Navratilova on Chris Evert's late birthday wish

Chris Evert (L) and Martina Navratilova

On her birthday a couple of days ago, tennis legend Martina Navratilova received a huge number of wishes from a number of other legends. Although late, Chris Evert didn't forget to wish her old friend, hoping that the 66-year-old had an eventful and "the best day."

"Omg! I almost forgot your birthday, @Martina!!! I hope you had the best day, you deserve it my friend," Evert tweeted.

Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert Omg! I almost forgot your birthday, @Martina !!! I hope you had the best day, you deserve it my friend…

Navratilova responded to Evert's message by suggesting that she wished her just in time.

"Just in time:)," Martina Navratilova responded

Till date, the two players have shared one of the biggest rivalries in the history of the sport, having faced each other an astonishing 80 times during their playing days. Navratilova lead 43-37 head-to-head and 36-24 in finals.

Navratilova and Evert displayed unparalleled dominance on the tour during their peaks, with the former holding the No. 1 ranking for 332 weeks and the latter for 260 weeks.

Poll : 0 votes