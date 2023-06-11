"I am hoping Rafael Nadal coming back winning one more" - Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic recently commented on Rafael Nadal's absence from the 2023 French Open. His comments came after his protege, Djokovic, won the clay court Major on Sunday, June 11.

Djokovic achieved a historic milestone by winning his 23rd Grand Slam title, surpassing Rafael Nadal's record (22). He outclassed Casper Ruud to secure his third Roland-Garros crown.

After an impeccable performance in the tie-break of the opening set, the Serb swiftly distanced himself from Ruud, ultimately triumphing with a convincing 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 victory, cementing his claim to be the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

Following this, Djokovic's coach, Goran Ivanisevic, spoke at a press conference and expressed regret at Rafael Nadal not being able to compete in the 2023 French Open due to an injury. He added that he hopes the Spaniard will return and add one more Roland-Garros title to his remarkable collection of 14.

"I'm really sorry that Rafa is not here, but I say a long time ago before even I became member of his team that him and Rafa, they're going to go over 22. I am hoping Rafa coming back winning one more, and Novak is only player who can win calendar Grand Slam. He was one match away two years ago, so he has a chance this year," Ivanisevic said.

Rafael Nadal successfully undergoes hip surgery

Rafael Nadal took to social media to share some positive news with his fans on the occasion of his 37th birthday (June 3). He announced that his hip surgery was successful, expressing his gratitude to the doctors involved in the procedure.

"Hello everyone. As you know, last night I had surgery. Everything went well, and the arthroscopy was on the left psoas tendon that has kept me out of competition since January," Nadal wrote.

"An old injury to the labrum of my left hip was also regularized, which will surely help the better evolution of the tendon. I want to thank doctors Marc Philippon, Jaume Vilaró and Angel Ruiz-Cotorro for their work," he added.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner said that the expected recovery time is around five months, provided everything goes well.

"I will start progressive functional rehabilitation immediately and the normal recovery process they tell me is 5 months, if all goes well," he wrote.

While acknowledging that he is not in the ideal situation he had hoped for, the Spaniard thanked his fans for their continuous support and birthday wishes.

"Once again, thank you for all the support you have shown me and that you show me every day. Today also on my birthday. Not in the desired or dreamed place, although THANK YOU anyway," he wrote.

