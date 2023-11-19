"I have to improve a lot of things if I want to stay at Novak Djokovic's level" - Carlos Alcaraz vows to learn from ATP Finals SF loss to Serb

Carlos Alcaraz has expressed his determination to glean valuable lessons from his defeat to Novak Djokovic at the 2023 ATP Finals, with the intention of applying these insights in the 2024 season.

Despite their history of closely-contested battles, Djokovic defeated Alcaraz in straight sets in their semifinal clash at the ATP Finals, winning 6-3, 6-2 in just 88 minutes to reach the final in Turin.

The Spaniard was thoroughly outplayed as the 24-time Grand Slam champion capitalized on three break point opportunities while denying the 20-year-old a break of serve in return. With his win, the Serb took a 3-2 lead in their head-to-head record.

Speaking during his post-match press conference, Carlos Alcaraz disclosed his intention to dissect his loss to Djokovic, identify the areas of improvement and work on those aspects with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero during the off-season.

"Well, this match help me a lot coming into the pre-season. Right now I know all the things I have to improve if I want to be there, if I want to beat the best player in the world. With Juan Carlos, we have to talk about the pre-season, what we have to practice, what we have to do. Obviously I'll rewatch the match to see my weakness, just to improve it and be a better player," Carlos Alcaraz said.

The Spaniard also expressed his determination to set aside his previous matches against the Serb and focus on this particular loss as it was an indicator of the improvements required to match Djokovic's level.

"I will forget all the matches that I played against him, the Wimbledon final, the Cincinnati, Roland Garros, and I'm going to focus on this match because I felt like I have to improve a lot of things if I want to stay at his level. That's what I going to think in the pre-season," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz: "Against a player like Novak Djokovic, you have to play your hundred percent, if not, you're dead"

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz also reflected on different strategies he could have employed during the match, emphasizing that anything less than one's best performance against Novak Djokovic would result in a loss.

"I don't know, honestly. Probably just run, put balls in with no speed, anything else, just play long rallies. Once again, against a player like Novak, is not enough. I going to say that I had to put myself in a position that I had to attack more or play more aggressively. If I have mistakes, it's the same," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"As I said, against a player like Novak, you have to play your hundred percent, going into the line. If not, you're dead," he added.

Following his win over Alcaraz, Djokovic will square off against Jannik Sinner in a blockbuster title clash on Sunday, November 19. Should the Serb emerge victorious in the final, he will clinch his record seventh ATP Finals title.

