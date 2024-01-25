Nick Kyrgios recently commented on the practice of tennis players sharing locker rooms during tournaments.

Kyrgios recently sat down with British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay for a conversation on the Naomi Osaka x Hana Kuma show on YouTube. Among many things, he talked about the importance of competitiveness in all walks of life, including sports.

Kyrgios highlighted the anomaly of tennis players staying in close quarters of their opponents before and after a match.

"The thing about tennis is that everyone thinks it’s individual right, but then it’s like we shower, like all the athletes shower together, we eat together. So, we’re seeing these people like minutes before we walk out to the arena which is the craziest thing in the sport. Usually, separate locker rooms, you don’t see this person all day, you’re trying to kill this person," he said. (at 12:28)

He spoke from his own experience of spending such a moment with Daniil Medvedev ahead of a high-stakes pre-quarterfinal match at the US Open in 2022.

"Last year [2022] US Open, me and Medvedev were about to go out there and we’re in the locker room together, watching the previous match finish. We’re getting our stuff together and then we go play and just come right back into the locker room getting undressed, shower and we were the only two people in the locker room," the Australian said. (at 12:43)

He continued:

"So it’s like, not a team environment, but it feels like you’re doing the same thing because I just played in front of millions of people against this guy for hundreds and thousands of dollars and now I’m going to shower next to him."

Nick Kyrgios defeated Daniil Medvedev in US Open 2022 pre-quarterfinal to take a 4-1 lead in head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev (L) and Nick Kyrgios shake hands

Nick Kyrgios reigned supreme over Daniil Medvedev in the pre-quarterfinal match at the US Open in 2022.

He secured the opening set in a stretched tiebreak, overcame Medvedev's mini-comeback with the second, and produced a dominating show in the third and fourth to earn a 7-6(11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win. With the win, he took a 4-1 lead in the head-to-head. The duo have not played against each other since then.

Nick Kyrgios' campaign at Flushing Meadows that year, however, ended quickly with a loss to Karen Khachanova in the quarterfinal. Moreover, he hasn't participated in another Grand Slam tournament since the New York Major in 2022 due to injury complications.