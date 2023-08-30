Venus Williams has stated that she has had rotten luck with injuries in the recent past, which hindered her normal preparations for various tournaments throughout the year, including the 2023 US Open.

On Tuesday, August 29, Williams took on Greet Minnen in the first round at the New York Major. In what was a maiden tour-level meeting between the two, the German qualifier came through the contest with a straight-sets win.

Minnen fended off all six break points she faced and hit 24 winners to Williams' 10 to register a comprehensive 6-1, 6-1 win and progress to the second round.

At a post-match press conference, Williams shed light on her injury troubles, stating that at times things were well beyond her control, which affected her preparations for tournaments throughout the year.

"Obviously preparation is always a fantastic thing to have in life, in general, especially as an athlete. I definitely could have hoped for more throughout the year. Honestly, I just had some really bad luck. I don't think it was a lack of my body not holding up, it was just a lack of, like, really bad luck with injuries. There were things I couldn't control," she said.

"I was really happy to be here. When I had to withdraw from Cleveland, I wasn't sure that I could be here. I have to really thank my doctors for helping me to get here. That in itself was a blessing. I really played some great shots, but she [Greet Minnen] had some incredible answers to that. I wish I could have been more prepared for that," she added.

Venus Williams: "I typically haven't played after the US Open for a number of years now, I may reconsider that"

Venus Williams and Greet Minnen shake hands after their first-round clash at the 2023 US Open.

Venus Williams' 2023 season has been one to forget. She made first-round exits at the Libema Open, Wimbledon Championships, Canadian Open, and US Open.

The American reached the second rounds at the ASB Classic, Rothesay Classic, and Cincinnati Open, thanks to opening-round wins against Katie Volynets (Auckland), Camila Giorgi (Birmingham), and Veronika Kudermetova (Cincinnati).

Having struggled with injuries throughout 2023 and not having enough matches under her belt, Williams hinted at taking part in a few events after the US Open this year.

"I typically haven't really played after the US Open for a number of years now. I may reconsider that this year because my year didn't go the way, in any way, shape or form, that I thought it would go," she stated.

"I was really getting good momentum into Wimbledon. That fall really kind of threw me for a loop for the summer. I don't know. I might. But I don't know what I'll do this fall. Definitely too soon to say," she added.

Incidentally, Williams' defeat to Greet Minnen at the 2023 US Open was the 356th career Grand Slam match of her career, which is the second most in the Open Era. Her sister Serena Williams leads the charts with the most matches (423) played at Majors since 1968.

