Danielle Collins drew inspiration from cherished childhood memories with her father, Walter, as she clinched the biggest title of her career at the 2024 Miami Open before possibly hanging up her racquet this year.

Collins triumphed over last year's runner-up Elena Rybakina in the championship match on March 30 to reign supreme in her home state. She secured the win with a 7-5, 6-3 scoreline, winning nearly 75% of her first-serve points and converting three of her seven break points in a match that lasted just over two hours.

During her victory speech, Danielle Collins recounted how a childhood incident, where her father told her she could only attend the Miami Open if she was going to play there one day, served as a driving force behind her journey to success.

"To the fans, I mean, I have played a lot of tennis and I have played a few finals but nothing close to this," Collins said. "To play in my home state, the tournament that I used to watch on TV as a kid. My dad said like, 'If you are not playing in the tournament, you are not going.' So, I had to work really hard to get here."

The Florida native admitted to feeling emotional before playing in front of her home crowd but had to leave those feelings behind in the locker room to focus on the game.

"To come out here and feel like I am playing in front of my thousands of best friends and everybody that was pushing me to get over this hurdle today just meant the world," Collins said.

"I was getting very emotional and I had to keep telling myself, 'Leave those emotions in the locker room and wait till after the match.' It was an incredible environment. I have never experienced anything like it."