"I knew I'm different, I'm a black girl and I'm playing tennis" - Serena Williams on making a fashion statement in her early days with Puma

Serena Williams has opened up about the reason behind her unique choice of outfits on the court during her tennis career. She also revealed how her affiliation with Puma gave her numerous opportunities to design what she wore.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has candidly spoken about her body insecurities, which were amplified by heavy media scrutiny. She has also been compared to her sister, Venus Williams in the past. However, she recently revealed how being different from other tennis stars prompted her to create a unique dressing style.

In an interview with Bloomberg, the 42-year-old disclosed by saying:

"One thing I did love when I first came out with Puma is they gave me like a lot of opportunities to design some of the stuff that I was wearing, or at least say like, this is what I want to wear. And I knew that listen I don't look like everyone else out here. I don't play like everyone else. And I'm different, it's clear that I'm different. I am a black girl and I am playing tennis."

Williams has previously embraced the reality of her physical appearance. She has appreciated the changes in her body while also encouraging self-love.

"Nike came on right after and just amplified it" - Serena Williams on her association with Nike

Williams further disclosed how the association with Nike boosted her on-court fashion style during her career. To illustrate her point she recalled the popular denim tennis skirt with a studded Nike tank top that she wore in 2004.

"I don't want to wear the same kind of outfits that everyone else was wearing. And so Puma understood that. And then that kind of started the craze. And obviously Nike came on right after and just amplified it times a zillion, which made it even more cool, which made me wear like a jean skirt in New York, which is kind of one of one my favourite outfits," Williams said.

Williams earned a unique reputation for herself due to her ability to combine sportswear with street style.

The 42-year-old retired from the sport at the 2022 US Open. She faced a third-round defeat at the hands of Ajla Tomljanovic in her final match. After her retirement, she has invested in numerous business domains and even launched her beauty brand 'WYN' a few weeks ago and frequently endorses her brand through social media.

