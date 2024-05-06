"I don't know where Aryna Sabalenka is" - Ons Jabeur and Paula Badosa tease Belarusian about not being at the Italian Open with them

Aryna Sabalenka celebrated her 26th birthday on Sunday, May 5th. However, it came a day after the women's finals at the Madrid Open, where Sabalenka lost to Iga Swiatek in a close encounter. The Belarusian's absence in Rome caused two of her pals to playfully poke fun at her.

Sabalenka's close friend Paula Badosa and the World No. 9 Ons Jabeur recently posted a tongue-in-cheek message on Instagram for the World No. 2. The video began with the Tunisian wondering where Sabalenka was because she had not yet arrived in Italy. Badosa stated in response that she may be celebrating her birthday in Madrid.

The clip managed to get the attention of Sabalenka. The 26-year-old replied on Instagram that she would see them soon at the 2024 Italian Open.

"I’ll see you soon @onsjabeur @paulabadosa."

On Saturday, the Belarusian faced the World No. 1 in what was a rematch of last year's Madrid Open final. Even though Sabalenka mounted a comeback to win the second set 6-4 after dropping the first set, Swiatek prevailed in the deciding set that went to a tiebreaker. The Pole won the final set 7-6 (7) to win the 2024 Madrid Open title.

"I can only be proud of myself" - Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid Open post-match press conference

Sabalenka claimed during the post-match press conference that she was satisfied with her performance in the Madrid Open final given that it was a close match and she gave it her all. She was quoted as saying (via Punto de Break):

"Tomorrow is my birthday, I hope to be in a good mood. Tomorrow I turn 26. It is a hard defeat to accept, but at the same time it is not that I lost it easily or that I did not give my best. Today I gave everything, I can only be proud of myself and hope that next year it falls on my side."

Furthermore, the 26-year-old also said that her focus will now be completely on the upcoming Italian Open. For those unaware, last year's tournament didn't go well for the World No. 2. Despite being one of the top contenders to win the title, Sabalenka was eliminated in the second round by Sofia Kenin in straight sets.

Sabalenka is on the same side of the draw as the defending champion Elena Rybakina and will aim for a deep run in the upcoming WTA 1000 clay court event.