Andy Roddick has expressed his appreciation for the riveting rivalry and compelling dominance exhibited by Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and Elena Rybakina.

The current top four in the WTA rankings - Swiatek, Sabalenka, Gauff, and Rybakina - have separated themselves from the rest of the field due to their sustained dominance and impressive consistency on tour.

Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina recently faced off in a blockbuster final at the Qatar Open, with the World No. 1 securing a 7-6(8), 6-2 victory to clinch the WTA 1000 title. Andy Roddick cited their riveting title clash as a testament to the exciting landscape of women's tennis currently, with the top four delivering impressive performances week after week.

"I'm watching Doha and I watched the Swiatek-Rybakina final and I hope I put this the right way, I love what I'm seeing on the women's tour right now. It's like, you know, Gauff steps up at the US Open last year and then Swiatek steps up at World Tour Finals," he said on the latest episode of the 'Served with Andy Roddick' podcast (at 14:30).

"And I'm like, 'Oh, she's the best player' and then, you know, Australia happens and Sabalenka pushes the the envelope again and gets through in dominant fashion, not losing a set. And then Swiatek comes right back," he added.

Roddick also commended the aforementioned four for pushing each other to raise their levels, thereby elevating the standard of women's tennis as a whole.

"I feel like, we're seeing this, this group of elite players, players that have have won Slams already, really pushing each other and we're kind of watching it in real time. And a lot of times in tennis, we kind of forget the moment to realize when it's actually happening and then we look back and be like, 'Wasn't that great?'" he said.

"I feel like we're seeing them kind of push each other and elevate their own product in real time. And I'm here for it," he added.

The former World No. 1 reiterated his admiration for Iga Swiatek's Qatar Open triumph. He also conveyed his uncertainty regarding who stood out as the best among the elite quartet, highlighting the enjoyable aspect of being able to change his mind on the matter on a weekly basis.

"I loved it. I loved Iga Swiatek's victory. I love how much she cares. Rybakina is back once she gets a downhill head of steam with that serve is dangerous. I think the delta between her good and bad is probably more than the other 3 that we mentioned, but her upside is probably just as good or better than than the rest of them. So I don't know who's best. I change my mind every week, but isn't that fun?" Roddick said.

Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina reach Dubai Tennis Championships 3R; Aryna Sabalenka suffers shock 2R defeat

Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and Elena Rybakina remain on course for victory at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Swiatek advanced to the third round with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Sloane Stephens, setting up a blockbuster clash against Elina Svitolina.

Meanwhile, Gauff defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 7-5 to book her place against Karolina Pliskova. Rybakina will take on Magdalena Frech in the third round after Victoria Azarenka was forced to retire from their second-round clash.

Sabalenka, on the other hand, suffered a shock defeat in the second round, as Donna Vekic pulled off a stunning 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-0 upset over the World No. 2 at the WTA 1000 event.