"I know the final is in Paris, so don't worry; I have my connections there" - Ons Jabeur reveals whether Rafael Nadal got her the tickets to watch Real Madrid against Manchester City

Ons Jabeur had previously sent out a message to Rafael Nadal, asking the Spaniard to wield his influence and get her tickets to watch the second leg of the 2021-22 UCL semifinals between Real Madrid and Manchester City. From the looks of it, it doesn't appear that her request has borne fruit.

Speaking at her press conference following her 6-3, 6-2 win over Simona Halep in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Madrid Open on Wednesday, the Tunisian revealed that she exchanged words with the Spaniard prior to the match. Unfortunately, the tickets did not materialize as she had hoped for.

The World No. 10 remarked that it was all for the best, since she would not have had the time to catch the match anyway with her semifinal encounter scheduled on the same day.

"I saw him today. He's like, Good luck. Just before the match. You know, it's tricky. I play tomorrow," Ons Jabeur said. "The match is late. So I'm just going to pretend that, you know, I'm just have a match tomorrow. I want to go, but I don't want to go just for 45 minutes and then go back."

Regardless of whether she was at the Bernabeau or not, the 27-year-old promised that she would be cheering for the newly-crowned La Liga champions. With Real Madrid trailing 3-4, it would take a hell of a performance for them to reach the final, which is scheduled to take place at the Stade de France on May 28.

B/R Football @brfootball



Cannot wait for the return game today [THREAD] The semifinal first leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid was an instant UCL classic.Cannot wait for the return game today[THREAD] The semifinal first leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid was an instant UCL classic.Cannot wait for the return game today 💥 [THREAD] https://t.co/oYfpvT7war

If they did make it to Paris, however, Jabeur was more confident about her prospects of getting tickets to the final, joking that she had the "connections" there to procure seats.

"If I'm gonna stay, it's going to be very late for me. But I'm just going to cheer for them, so if they win, I know the final is in Paris, so don't worry; I'll follow it in Paris," Ons Jabeur said. "I have my connections there. Unless it's going to be the same time as the French Open, but, you know, finals of Champions League is always a dream of mine. So let's see."

"I'm just going to do me, and hopefully I can be able to counter the aggressive shots" - Ons Jabeur on semifinal clash against Ekaterina Alexandrova

Ons Jabeur takes on Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals of the 2022 Madrid Open

Following her victory over Simona Halep, Ons Jabeur will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals of the 2022 Madrid Open. The Russian defeated Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals to set up a meeting with Jabeur.

wta @WTA



An outstanding performance from



#MMOPEN ONS EN FUEGOAn outstanding performance from @Ons_Jabeur as she powers past Halep, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the final 4! ONS EN FUEGO 🔥An outstanding performance from 🇹🇳 @Ons_Jabeur as she powers past Halep, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the final 4!#MMOPEN https://t.co/OOGnVK16rE

The Tunisian expected it to be a "very tough" match because of how aggressively Alexandrova plays, but maintained that she was going to stick with her tried and tested strategy of going for her own shots nonetheless.

"I'm sick of semifinals. Can I say that? Because I said that for quarters. I'm just going to continue this way, continue to know what I should do each match. I'm going to play [an] aggressive player next match -- [Ekaterina] Alexandrova. It's going to be very tough," Ons Jabeur said. "I'm just going to do me, and hopefully I can be able to counter the aggressive shots."

