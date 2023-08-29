"I learned we take the sport for granted, the opportunity we have to play tennis, travel the world" - Jennifer Brady after emotional US Open win

Jennifer Brady scored an emotional win at the 2023 US Open — her first at a Grand Slam event in two years — ousting Kimberly Birrell 6-3, 7-6(4) in front of a packed home crowd.

The American, who was on the rise when a serious knee injury at the back end of 2021 sidelined her, has posted some solid wins since returning to the sport last month. The victory here in New York, however, would have been extra special given the big stage.

Reflecting on her journey in her post-match press conference, Brady said if there was anything that her time away from the court taught her, it was that the players at times took the sport for granted.

The American said tennis presents a great opportunity for players to travel the world and do something that they love and she was looking to enjoy the little things more.

"I learned, you know, I think we take this sport for granted," Jennifer Brady said. "I think we don't realize how good of an opportunity we have to be able to play tennis, to travel the world, you know, hitting a little fuzzy ball."

"You know, we're able to see things," she continued. "To do things that other people may never do, and, you know, I think looking forward, I'll try to have that perspective."

"My first tournament back was tricky" - Jennifer Brady after booking US Open second round spot

Jennifer Brady after winning her first match at the 2023 US Open.

Jennifer Brady also recalled her "tricky" first tournament (Granby Canada) back after an injury, during her US Open press conference.

The American said she was just trying to get accustomed to things again, at times even forgetting to eat lunch prior to her matches.

"Yeah, I think my first tournament back was tricky," Jennifer Brady said. "I played a challenger in Granby, Canada. Just getting used to things. Just like all the little routines. I was trying to find my routine. I felt a little bit lost. Didn't really know what to do."

"I mean, I was playing a match at 9 p.m.," she continued. "I didn't eat anything since, like, 1:30 or 2:00. I went out there, I was like, Oh, shit, I haven't eaten, I'm feeling a little lightheaded. I don't really have any energy."

Brady, however, was quick to add that having had some match practice before the US Open helped her before joking that there was no way she was missing a meal before a match in New York.

"It's just little things like that," the American said. "Here at the US Open it's impossible not to eat before your match. We have so much food and so many options to choose from."