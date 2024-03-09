“I let time go by and that’s it” - Garbine Muguruza opens up on her intentions to return to tennis at Paris Olympics 2024

Garbine Muguruza recently opened up on her intentions to return to tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Muguruzaga is an inactive Spanish professional tennis player who is a former World No. 1, two-time Grand Slam winner (2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon), and has won 10 titles in her career.

The Spaniard took a hiatus from the sport in 2023 after losing in the first round of the Lyon Open. She had lost six consecutive matches dating back to September 2022.

Back in October last year, in an interview with Women's Health, the 30-year-old revealed that she had no plans of returning to tennis soon and wanted to make up for the time she had lost by spending it with her loved ones and getting rest.

"Today I have no intention of returning. My plan right now is to sleep, rest, be with my loved ones, make up for lost time. I don't see beyond what I'm doing today, tomorrow and this week," she said.

Muguruza recently appeared in Spanish TV series The Masters of Sewing, where she was asked about her intentions of playing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Spaniard responded that she had been enjoying her sabbatical and had not yet decided on a return date.

"I have taken a break, a sabbatical year. It was good for me, I needed it. The competition and the trips are very hard. We have to see how the issue of playing, not playing, develops. I let time pass and that's it. Little by little," she said. (via elespanol)

A look into Garbine Muguruza's six-match losing streak before her hiatus

Before her hiatus, Garbine Muguruza had been struggling with form since the latter half of 2022. Her poor form continued in 2023 as well.

The run of losses started at the 2022 Tokyo Open when she lost to Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets. The 30-year-old's final appearance in 2022 was in the first round of the San Diego Open where she had to withdraw from her match against Qinwen Zheng due to an abdominal injury.

Muguruza kicked off her 2023 campaign at the Adelaide International 1 where she lost to Bianca Andreescu. She then entered Adelaide International 2 and suffered the same fate losing to Belinda Bencic in the first round. She faced Elise Mertens in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open where the Belgian came out on top.

Garbine Muguruza's final match came against Linda Noskova at the 2023 Lyon Open where she lost in straight sets making this her sixth consecutive defeat.