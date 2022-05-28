"I would like to go and play Australian Open, I don't hold any grudges" - Novak Djokovic after 3R win at the French Open

Speaking to the media after his third-round win over Aljaz Bedene at the 2022 French Open on Friday, Novak Djokovic declared that he would be happy to return to Australia to play in his most successful Slam if given a chance.

Djokovic was deported ahead of this year's Australian Open due to his unvaccinated status. Under the rules of the Federal Government, the Serb was also slapped with a three-year ban from applying for a visa to Australia.

However, ministers, including former Prime Minister Scott Morrison, had then suggested that they could look into removing the ban altogether under the right circumstances.

Given that Morrison's government, which played a big role in the Djokovic saga, is no longer in power, the Serb was asked if it would alter his plans for the 2023 Australian Open.

The World No. 1 stated that he would like to return to Australia but admitted to having little knowledge regarding his visa situation.

"In terms of the government, yes, I heard the news, but, I mean, I don't know anything about whether my visa is going to be reinstated or whether I'm going to be allowed to come back to Australia," said the Serb. "I would like to. I would like to go there and play Australian Open."

Djokovic stressed that he is willing to let bygones be bygones, given that the Australian Open is his most successful Slam.

"I don't hold any grudges," he insisted. "Look, you know, it was what it was. If I have an opportunity to go back to Australia and play a place where I made the biggest success in my career on Grand Slam, I would love to come back. Let's see how it goes."

"Playing against him, you always have to expect another ball coming back" - Novak Djokovic on his fourth-round match against Diego Schwartzman

Novak Djokovic will lock horns with Diego Schwartzman in the fourth round of the 2022 French Open on Sunday. The Serb spoke about the match during his press conference, showering praise on the Argentine's foot speed and record on clay.

"Well, he's one of the quickest players we have on tour, and his best results in his career came on clay, so of course he's a tough opponent without a doubt," said the World No. 1. "I know him well. We played some really good matches on different surfaces."

The two-time French Open champion expects a difficult encounter against Schwartzman, explaining how the latter is an astute defender.

"So playing against him, you always have to expect another ball coming back," he said. "I'm ready for the physical battle. I haven't spent too much time on the court. I have been striking the ball really well, so I look forward to that challenge."

