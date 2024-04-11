Novak Djokovic said that he was glad to defeat Lorenzo Musetti after getting the better over the Italian in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The two previously locked horns in the third round of the Masters 1000 event, with Musetti winning 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. A year on, they faced one another in the same stage of that very tournament. This time, Djokovic triumphed 7-5, 6-3 to book his place in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Open.

Speaking after the match, the Serb said that he didn't feel that he was at his best yet. The 36-year-old also said that he contemplated suffering a similar defeat like he did in 2023 after Musetti broke his serve in the second set.

“I don’t think I’m at my top level yet. It was a great test today against an amazing player.. Very talented player, particularly on clay. I lost to him last year here. Similar circumstances. I was a set and 4-2 up. Then I lost the break. I must say it was in the back of my mind when I lost the break in the 2nd set today. I was like ‘Oh no.. hopefully it’s not a similar scenario to last year," Djokovic said.

"I’m really glad to overcome the challenge and look forward to the next one. I’ll just take it one day at a time and see how it goes," he added.

Expand Tweet

The 36-year-old then said that clay-courts gave him "pleasure in suffering."

“Pleasure in suffering I guess. That’s what clay gives you," Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic leads 4-1 in the head-to-head over Lorenzo Musetti

Novak Djokovic in action against Lorenzo Musetti at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Following his win in Monte-Carlo, Djokovic now leads 4-1 in the head-to-head against Musetti. The Italian's win at last year's edition of the Masters 1000 event remains his only win over the Serb,

The first meeting between the two came in the fourth round of the 2021 French Open, with Musetti going two sets up. However, Djokovic bounced back and won the next two sets 6-1, 6-0 to level the match. The Serb led 4-0 in the final set before the Italian was forced to retire due to injury.

Their next encounter came in the second round of the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships, and the World No. 1 won it 6-3, 6-3. Djokovic then thrashed Musetti 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of that year's Paris Masters before the Italian beat him in Monte-Carlo.

After getting the better of Musetti in the tournament this time, the Serb will next take on Alex de Minaur, who reached his maiden Masters 1000 quarterfinal on clay after beating compatriot Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-4.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : Will Novak Djokovic be beaten in the quarterfinals in Monte-Carlo? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion