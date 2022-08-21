"I don't like seeing myself everywhere, I accept it but I don't like it" - Novak Djokovic on his fame

Novak Djokovic stated that he doesn't particularly enjoy publicity, but understands that it is a part of his success.

One of the greatest tennis players of all time, Djokovic is in prime physical and mental shape even at the age of 35. With 21 Grand Slam titles under his belt, he is only one behind Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Majors.

Djokovic was World No. 1 for 373 weeks, falling only four weeks shy of Steffi Graf's record of 377 weeks spent at the pinnacle of the world rankings.

Given his stellar career, Novak Djokovic was questioned in a 2020 interview with American journalist Graham Bensinger about how much he enjoys the notoriety his success has garnered.

The Serb responded by saying that he doesn't particularly enjoy having his posters plastered throughout the city. However, he acknowledged that it was a necessary element of his success.

"I don't like that so much to be honest with you, I really don't. I accept it but I don't like it, I don't like seeing myself everywhere. But I know it's part of what I do and part of the success," Djokovic said.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion noted that his father loves to boast about his accomplishments and hangs large banners and trophies of the Serb on the building above their family restaurant.

"My father particularly likes to show off that his son is successful and everything and I understand that," Djokovic said, adding, "Just above the restaurant that my parents are running, in that building he has a permission I guess to put huge banners of me with different trophies and things that he likes, so you can actually see that from highway coming into the city."

"He has inspired me in many ways, showed how to carry yourself on the court with dignity" - Novak Djokovic on Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic continued his 2020 interview with Bensinger by complimenting his arch-rival Roger Federer and claiming that the legendary Swiss tennis pro had greatly influenced him. Federer, in the Serb's opinion, has demonstrated not just to him but also to future generations how to have a respectful presence on a tennis court.

"Roger has inspired me in many ways. Roger has particularly showed, not just me but all the generations after him, how efficiently and smartly you can train and organize your private and professional life in order to thrive, in order to be your best self, in order to be a champion. How to, you know, carry yourself on the court with dignity and everything," Djokovic said.

There is still a question mark regarding Novak Djokovic's participation at the 2022 US Open. However, one thing is certain: the Serb will compete in the 2022 Laver Cup later in September, where he will be representing Team Europe alongside Rafael Nadal, Federer, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Casper Ruud. Additionally, he will swing his racquet for the Serbian team in the group stage of the Davis Cup.

