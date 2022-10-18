"I don't have much time for people who don't win" - Ronnie O'Sullivan on why he picked Novak Djokovic & Roger Federer among his favorite all-time sportsmen

Although Roger Federer retired from professional tennis last month at the 2022 Laver Cup, Novak Djokovic is still going strong as he enters what could be the most important phase of his career.

The two stalwarts recently found a place in World No. 1 snooker player Ronnie O'Sullivan's list of all-time favorite sportsmen. After a comfortable win over Lukas Kleckers in the first round of the Northern Ireland Open at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast, O'Sullivan sat down for an interview where he was asked about his top three all-time favorite sportsmen.

While the 46-year-old was quick to name former Brazilian F1 driver Ayrton Senna and the great Muhammad Ali, he wasn't clear about his third choice. After a brief pause, O'Sullivan named three more athletes. He also stated that he liked winners and didn't have time for those who didn't win.

"My top three would be Ayrton Senna, Muhammad Ali, and probably Djokovic, Federer, or Tiger Woods. Yeah, probably, that will be my top ones. I like winners, I don't have much time for people who don't win. I won’t say losers, but I do love a winner," O'Sullivan said.

Aleksa @gutovicaleksa Ronnie O’Sullivan puts @DjokerNole in his top 3 all time sportsmen with Muhamed Ali and Ayrton Senna Ronnie O’Sullivan puts @DjokerNole in his top 3 all time sportsmen with Muhamed Ali and Ayrton Senna https://t.co/PHBrNEFKdY

Before picking his favorite sportspersons, O'Sullivan was informed that former England and Liverpool footballer Jamie Carragher had included the snooker champion's name in his list of top three athletes along with boxer Floyd Mayweather and sprinter Usain Bolt.

"I love Novak Djokovic personally but I'm just a big fan of Roger Federer" - Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson has often picked the Serb as his favorite

Boxing legend Mike Tyson recently attended the 'Advantage Connors' podcast and spoke about the players that he liked following on the tour. He mentioned that he was a big fan of Novak Djokovic and that he loved the way Roger Federer moved on the court in his prime. The 56-year-old also gave his views on Rafael Nadal, saying that although the Spaniard doesn't look great while playing, he is a great player.

"Djokovic, definitely, and Federer. Talking about Djokovic, he came back from all those injuries," Tyson said. "You know, I love him personally but I'm just a big fan of Federer. When he was in his prime, he was always moving in the air. He's smooth. He's really smooth. Nadal was just all over the place. He's a great player, but he doesn't look great playing. Federer is smooth and very elegant."

This is not the first time that Tyson has expressed his admiration for the Serb. In an old interview as well, the former boxer praised the 21-time Grand Slam champion for fighting injuries and emerging victorious.

Poll : 0 votes