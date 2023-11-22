"I'll do this naked next time if you get a point off me" - Nick Kyrgios to sports broadcaster Rich Eisen

Nick Kyrgios said that he would appear "naked" on Rich Eisen's show if the sports broadcaster managed to score against him.

Kyrgios recently appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show", during which the broadcaster expressed his desire to score a point against Carlos Alcaraz. Eisen's wish elicited a humorous response from Kyrgios, who laughed it off.

The Australian deemed it impossible for the 54-year-old to achieve such a feat against a player of Alcaraz's caliber who had defeated Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

"Off of Alcaraz? That is the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard. Djokovic, I think has beaten Federer in like a six love set before. And then Alacarz has beaten Djokovic before. So you think you can get a point?" Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrgios also stated that he will appear on the show "naked" the next time, only if Rich Eisen manages to score a point against him.

"Hit his first serve at a three-quarter pace to your, I'm guessing you have a one-handed backhand because, you know you don't look like you have a two-hander. I'll do this show naked next time if you get a point off me," he added.

A look into Nick Kyrgios' injury plagued 2023 season

Nick Kyrgios at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Nick Kyrgios managed to participate in just one tournament this year - the Stuttgart Open, as several injuries hindered his participation in tournaments throughout 2023.

Kyrgios made his sole appearance at the Stuttgart Open, where he suffered a disappointing first-round exit after a 7-5, 6-3 loss against Wu Yibing. He was then compelled to withdraw from the Halle Open the following week due to yet another injury.

Following a remarkable 2022 season, where he won his first-ever Grand Slam doubles championship alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Australian Open, he reached the singles final at Wimbledon and secured the title at the ATP 500 Citi Open.

In January, the former World No. 13 underwent arthroscopic surgery to his left knee and then injured a ligament in his wrist. As a result, he could not participate in any of the four Grand Slams this year.

The knee injury forced him to withdraw from the Australian Open, and later on, a foot injury further hindered his chances of competing in the French Open. Consequently, he had no choice but to abstain from participating in tournaments until June.

Due to a prolonged period of inactivity exceeding five months, Nick Kyrgios has dropped out of the ATP rankings.

