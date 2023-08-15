"I looked and looked... I found her shoes" - Venus Williams on how a trip to France and going through Serena Williams' gear made her return to rehab

Venus Williams has opened up about how the allure of the 2023 French Open inspired her to restart her rehab journey. Her comeback was made possible by her access to Serena Williams' house in Paris, which still houses some of the 23-time Grand Slam champion's equipment.

On Monday, August 14, Williams commenced her campaign at the 2023 Western & Southern Open with a 6-4, 7-5 win over 16th seed Veronika Kudermetova to register her first win over a top-20 opponent in four years.

During her post-match press conference, the American reflected on her rehabilitation journey after suffering a hamstring injury at the ASB Classic in January. The unfortunate injury forced her withdrawal from not only the Australian Open but every subsequent tournament, including the French Open, until she made her comeback on the grass at the Libema Open in June.

Venus Williams divulged that she initially opted against rehab, having undergone the process rigorously during the 2022 season. Instead, she chose to take a break in Paris, during which time an unexpected detour to Roland Garros motivated her to revitalize her recovery process.

"So I took a couple months off. I was in France and felt like I had a driver that went the wrong way, and I passed by the French Open. I was, like, 'Man, that looks fun,'" she said.

The 43-year-old disclosed that she initiated her rehab in Paris itself, despite winding up with ill-fitting and suboptimal equipment after going through Serena Williams' gear.

"I was in Paris, and I literally was digging up a racquet. Serena has a place there, and I looked and looked and looked and looked, and I finally found a racquet. I found her shoes. Her shoes had the soles taken out. I'm, like, in these shoes. They're too big, with one racquet, and I'm trying to find string. I'm, like, 'Okay, I'm ready to do my rehab again,'" she added.

"I felt like Amy Winehouse" - Venus Williams on her rehab journey after Wimbledon 2023

Venus Williams at the Western & Southern Open

Venus Williams admitted that she may have been able to compete at the 2023 French Open had she not taken a two-month break after her injury. However, the five-time Grand Slam winner emphasized that the rehab process was "very difficult," underscoring the need for some time off.

"So if I had not taken off that eight weeks, I probably could have made the French, but at some point you need a break from it. Constant rehab is very difficult work," Venus Williams said.

After suffering a knee injury at Wimbledon, the former World No. 1 was forced to undergo her rehab process all over again. She humorously likened her situation to the theme of late singer Amy Winehouse's famous song 'Rehab,' which expresses reluctance towards rehabilitation.

"So right after Wimbledon, I went straight back to rehab. I felt like Amy Winehouse. I don't want to go," she added.

Following her win over Veronika Kudermetova, Venus Williams will be up against the winner of the match between Qinwen Zheng and Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round of the Cincinnati Open.

