"I can't lose with Roger Federer cheering for me" - Flavio Cobolli afraid to let Swiss down as he attends Laver Cup Day 1 to cheer for Team Europe

Flavio Cobolli expressed his wish to win against Joao Fonseca in his Laver Cup opening round match, as his idol, Roger Federer, was cheering him on from the stands. Cobolli lost to the teenage sensation in straight sets, failing to hold up the momentum after Team Europe clocked victories in the first two singles matches.Flavio Cobolli, fresh off his third-round exit from the US Open, took the Laver Cup court for Team Europe, captained by Yannick Noah. On the first day, his teammates Casper Ruud and Jakub Mensik triumphed in their respective singles matches, defeating Reilly Opelka and Alex Michelsen, respectively, giving Team Europe an edge over the opponents.On Saturday, it was Cobolli's chance to add another win, but Team World's João Fonseca opened the scoreboard for his team. However, during a break in the match, the Italian player told his team that he didn’t want to lose while Roger Federer was cheering from the stands.“I can’t lose with Roger there cheering for me”Roger Federer, inarguably one of the most iconic tennis players in history, co-founded the Laver Cup with his management company Team8, inspired by golf's Ryder Cup. Since the inaugural edition in 2017, Team Europe has become the champion five times.Federer played with Team Europe five times, in 2017, 2018, and 2019, and helped the team secure the win in all three editions.Roger Federer opened up about how the new Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner rivalry was essential for people to move past the Big Three and SerenaFederer at the 2024 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 12 - (Source: Getty)Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic have written tennis history—alongside Serena Williams, who brought greater attention to the women’s game. The four legends collectively won 89 Grand Slam singles titles, but their era has now been succeeded by new-age icons Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.Federer referred to the 2025 Roland Garros final, a testament to Alcaraz and Sinner's proficiency on the court, and said:“I think the French Open, for me, was the match the game needed to move on from the post-Roger, Rafa and Serena time. To truly embrace this rivalry and this incredible shotmaking that Carlos and Jannik have right now,&quot; he said in an interview with CNBC.He further added that Novak Djokovic, the most decorated player of all time, is continuing to dominate.“I think Novak (Djokovic) is right there as well. He played in all four semis (in Grand Slams) this year in the majors, which is incredible.&quot;Federer paired with Casper Ruud in a recent golf match before the Laver Cup, trouncing Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.