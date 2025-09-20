"We have been talking to Rafael Nadal" - Roger Federer's agent drops massive update days after Swiss' reunion tease with Spaniard

Roger Federer's agent Tony Godsick recently revealed the possibility of Rafael Nadal and the Swiss legend's reunion on the tennis court. Federer and Nadal retired from the ATP circuit in September 2022 and November 2024, respectively.

The Federer-Nadal rivalry, which spanned from the 2000s to the 2010s, produced 40 faceoffs, with the Spaniard earning a 24-16 edge. Amid the ongoing Roger Federer Team8 & ATP-led Laver Cup, the 20-time Grand Slam winner's agent opened up about his position, stating that while the former World No.1 is being motivated to participate in some senior events, he doesn't want to risk an injury.

"I've been pressuring him a little bit saying 'Come on people want to see you play again. You can play a couple of senior things.' We have been talking to Rafa a little bit about maybe putting a little tour together. Roger just wanted to make sure that his knee was fine. He didn't want to be totally broken after his career. So he gave it a little bit of time. He's not there yet, but he's in the gym a lot."

Godsick further informed that while Nadal might probably accept the opportunity, it would also serve as a chance for their fellow (retired) competitors.

"I think Rafa's interested. Don't want to speak for Rafa but it would be great to see these guys out there plus there are there's lot of other guys of their generation I think they would be willing to play too. So it's could be fun some of biggest names are these guys that just retired. We could probably do some...fill some nice stadiums and venues."

At the ongoing Laver Cup, where former players show their talent, Andre Agassi is making his debut as captain.

Roger Federer expresses his excitement for a possible reunion with Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Getty Images)

Roger Federer shared his excitement for the possible reunion with his fierce rival, Rafael Nadal. In an interview with CNBC Television ahead of the 2025 Laver Cup, the Swiss maestro suggested an exhibition series for former players, which would be led by him and his longtime rival.

"Why not I mean I love Rafa [Rafael Nadal] and I played four hours of tennis the other day in San Francisco and then in LA also another hour and a half. And then before that I've been playing a lot. So I'm trying to keep in good shape and I know that Rafa is also totally open to maybe play, play some tennis," he mentioned (4:42 onwards).

"It sounds terrible, seniors tennis, to us but maybe we can create a tour like a Fedal Tour or something like that. I mean, it would be cool," he added.

In their course of rivalry, the Swiss great dominated the grass and hard courts, while Nadal ruled the clay courts.

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More

