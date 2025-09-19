Just days into new job, Andre Agassi reveals what bothers him the most about Roger Federer-led Laver Cup

Ahead of the commencement of the 2025 Laver Cup, Andre Agassi opened up about the changes he would like to make in the tournament's format. The former tennis player has assumed the role of captain at the Laver Cup for the first time, leading the Team World.

During Andy Roddick's Served Media, he sat down alongside Yannick Noah, the Team Europe captain this year, and noted the difference between Roger Federer’s Team8 & ATP-led Laver Cup and ITF-led Davis Cup. The former World No.1 highlighted that the Davis Cup brings out the best in players, as after spending most of the year competing against each other, the teammates come together to represent their country. He further added that while the players are under pressure not to let their team down, they are also focused on warning them about their skills.

"Davis Cup, you play alone the whole year, and then you...two things are happening," Agassi said. "You don't want to let your teammate down. But there's also part of you that wants to show them what they may have to continue to worry about for the rest of the year, right? So you're peers, but you're competitors, but you're together, and I think that always brings out the energy and the best in people."

About the Laver Cup, Andre Agassi said that he would have preferred a longer format as his game would get better over time.

"However, I would have preferred a longer format, right? Because my game was designed on sort of putting together a narrative and a tapestry, and like this, like sort of like, you know, once that tie break, I think might have had a little stress element to me, too." (14:26 onwards)

Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul announced their withdrawal from the Laver Cup, citing injuries.

Andre Agassi opens up about Frances Tiafoe's withdrawal from the 2025 Laver Cup

Andre Agassi during The Netflix Slam media availability event in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Getty Images)

Andre Agassi opened up about Alex De Minaur replacing Frances Tiafoe in the Team World at the 2025 Laver Cup. Tiafoe is competing at the ongoing Davis Cup and has chosen to take a break after competing in his country. Agassi said that the team will miss Tiafoe's energy, but is very happy to have De Minaur in the team.

"We will miss Frances’ energy and game in San Francisco. However, we couldn’t be more thrilled to add one of the best and most in-form players in the world to our team. I’ve admired the way Alex plays and competes from afar and now look forward to having a front row seat to watching him perform." (via timesofindia.indiatimes.com)

Following Tiafoe's exit, De Minaur, Taylor Fritz, Alex Michelsen, Reilly Opelka, Joao Fonseca, and Francisco Cerundolo will play for the Team World.

