"I was losing most of the matches between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the beginning of my career, they have contributed a lot to the player I am today" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic credited Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for pushing him to become the player he is today.

The trio are currently in London gearing up for the Laver Cup, which will mark the end of Federer's professional playing career. In a press conference ahead of the start of the tournament, Djokovic expressed his emotions at partnering with his longtime rivals for the tournament and thanked them for helping him grow as a player.

"It's a huge privilege and honor to be on this team, and considering what I have personally gone through on the court with Roger over the years, at the beginning of my career I was losing most of the matches between Roger and Rafa in the Grand Slams, and they have contributed a lot to the player I am today to figuring out how I can turn the tables. So I'm very grateful to be part of that era," said Djokovic.

Tumaini Carayol @tumcarayol Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray - the big 3/4 - all as professional tennis players for one last time.



(and another very big player between them) Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray - the big 3/4 - all as professional tennis players for one last time.(and another very big player between them) https://t.co/axJVPNIqmD

The Serb revealed that the 20-time Grand Slam winner's retirement announcement made the event even more special for everyone involved.

"Well, I think when we found out we were going to be on the team, Roger said at that point he still didn't know if this was going to be his last match and last time playing on the tour," he said,

"Of course it was huge excitement for me personally to be on the team, knowing that this will probably be the first and the last time that we will be all together, not knowing again that he's going to retire. But, you know, him announcing that made it even more special," he added.

Novak Djokovic takes friendly dig at Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic, Bjorn Borg, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas pictured at a press conference.

During the press conference, Novak Djokovic was asked about his favorite matches against Roger Federer in their rivalry. The Serb generously picked the 2007 US Open Final where he lost to the Swiss maestro, for which the 41-year-old thanked him.

"Well, I'll pick my first Grand Slam final, the 2007 US Open. I lost that match," said Djokovic.

"He's being nice now (laughter). Thank you, Novak," replied the Swiss.

But the Serb also brought up the 2019 Wimbledon final, where he broke the hearts of many Federer fans by beating him in five sets to deny him a 21st Major title.

"That was the first Grand Slam final obviously, was remarkable experience for me at the time. Kind of the first match that allowed me to believe that I belonged to that level. 2019, sorry, Roger, finals of Wimbledon," said the Serb.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far