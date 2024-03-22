"I love this dress... This stuff looks amazing on me" - Serena Williams proudly shows off clothes Khloe Kardashian gifted her

Serena Williams recently expressed her joy after receiving a couple of outfits from her good friend and reality TV star Khloe Kardashian’s brand, Good American.

The Good American company was co-founded by Khloe Kardashian in 2016. The brand promotes body positivity and inclusivity by offering a wide range of sizes and styles.

Williams received a pink modern tank maxi dress and a pair of wide-leg sweatpants from Kardashian's company. The tennis legend took to Instagram on Thursday, March 21, to share her excitement with her followers.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion shared a clip in which she can be seen praising the quality of the fabric and expressing her eagerness to try it on.

"I got some goodies from Good American. Thanks, Khloe. I love this dress. I'm actually going to probably be in this later today. This type of stuff looks amazing on me. And this is such a nice feel. Watch out, y'all," Williams can be heard saying in the clip.

Serena Williams on Instagram

The relationship between Williams and Khloe is not new as the former has also been friends with Kim Kardashian. Khloe previously sent a black and pink swimsuit from her company's swimwear line to Williams last year.

"Uh oh summer time about to get in. To the pool. Good American. Thank you Khloe," Williams on Instagram.

Serena Williams' Instagram story

Serena Williams sends congratulations to husband Alexis Ohanian on Reddit's IPO

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian at the 2023 Leagues Cup

Serena Williams expressed her joy and pride as her husband, Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, celebrated the launch of the company’s Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Ohanian, who co-founded Reddit with Steve Huffman in 2005, aimed to create a platform that would become the 'front page of the internet'. After several transformative stages, including the acquisition by Conde Nast in 2006, Ohanian continued to play a significant role in Reddit's trajectory.

Although he briefly left the company's board in 2010, Ohanian returned in 2015 alongside Huffman to guide the company forward. The company's IPO, which debuted at $34 per share, marked a significant milestone, raising $519 million and propelling Reddit's valuation to nearly $6.5 billion.

Williams took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Ohanian and commended his vision, leadership, and dedication as a husband, father, and entrepreneur.

"In 2005 @alexisohanian had an idea to start an online community. That idea became Reddit and today is its IPO. Alexis I am so proud of you as a business man, My man and a dad. Congrats on your IPO! It’s crazy to know you have even bigger things you are doing ! 😍😍"

