“I love my man but nothing can replace this” – Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle sends love to her ‘girlfriends’ for their heartwarming messages

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle revealed some heartwarming texts she got from her friends this past week. Riddle is currently in England as Fritz was playing at the Queen's Club Championships.

Riddle is a social media influencer by profession and often reveals details from her personal life on social media. Recently, she shared text messages she received from her 'girlfriends' the past week.

One of her friends sent her a picture of a white pigeon as Riddle likes them, while another sent her a Mel Robbins' podcast for her to listen to. A third friend sent her a picture of a stone called 'Morganite', while another sent her a heartwarming message:

"As your friend that is ALSO helpful to know because I will continue to tell you that I am your biggest fan and also the world loves you and you have people in your corner all over the world my dear."

Riddle was overwhelmed with emotions and took to Instagram to share these messages and wrote:

"texts I got from various girlfriends this week- female friendships are so warm, thoughtful and fulfilling. I love my man but nothing can replace this."

As for Taylor Fritz's grass season campaign, the American lost in the quarterfinal of the Queen's Club Championships. He won against Taro Daniel and Milos Raonic before losing to Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals.

Fritz also participated in the doubles, partnering with Karen Kachanov and they are through to the semifinals. They defeated Argentines, Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Francisco Cerundolo in the first round and top seeds, Matthew Ebden and Rohan Bopanna in the quarterfinals, to set up a semifinal against Mate Pavic and Marcelo Arevalo.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle - "It’s a privilege to be underestimated"

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle at the Laver Cup 2022

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shed the negativity around the 'WAG' tag in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar. She said she did not take offense in being called a 'WAG', adding that anyone who happens to be a partner to a professional athlete knew how difficult it was.

"No offence taken — the only reason I would take offence to that is because the misogynistic sports culture has made out “WAG” to have negative connotations around it. Anyone in the position of being a partner to a professional athlete knows how difficult and stressful it is to support someone in their position," Riddle said.

Riddle added that she would continue to carve a niche for herself in tennis, irrespective of people disregarding her.

"I have made and will continue to make a name for myself within the sport by looking at tennis from a feminine perspective, and introducing it to a younger audience through fun and educational content. If people want to disregard me because I’m “just a WAG,” so be it. It’s a privilege to be underestimated," she said.