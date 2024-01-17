"Don't know how I'll top this" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on achieving 'career bucket list' with Vogue shoot for Australian Open outfit

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle is accompanying the American to cheer him on at the 2024 Australian Open. While in Melbourne, the social media influencer shot a short video for Vogue Australia titled 'Come with me to the Australian Open with Morgan Riddle'.

In a social media post, Riddle enthused at shooting for the prestigious fashion magazine. She shared that it had been on her 'career bucket list' and thanked her followers for their support.

"fcking @voguemagazine!! doing a video for Vogue was absolute top on my career bucket list so idk how i will top this. thank you guys so much," wrote Morgan Riddle on Instagram.

Screengrab from Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's Instagram

In the video, Riddle can be seen revealing her outfit and accessories for the World No. 12's first-round match at the Grand Slam event. She later shared the special connection that she felt with the Australian Open and closed the video by disclosing the contents of the bag that she would carry to Fritz's match against Facundo Diaz Acosta.

While Riddle cheered him on from the player's box, Taylor Fritz won the first-round clash against the Argentine in sets. He made light work of his opponent Hugo Gaston in the second, winning in straight sets.

Taylor Fritz progresses to R3 of Australian Open

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 Australian Open

Taylor Fritz will continue his Australian Open 2024 campaign after a second-round win against France's Hugo Gaston.

Fritz defeated Facundo Diaz Acosta in the opening round with a scoreline of 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. The 12th seed next clashed with Lucky Loser (LL) Gaston and enjoyed a convincing 6-0, 6-3, 6-1 win to progress to the third round of the Melbourne Major.

In an on-court interview after his second-round win, Fritz spoke about the contrast between his five-set marathon in the opening round and his 88-minute wrap-up in the second round.

"That was the plan going into the first round, so it doesn't always go how you like it but yeah obviously after that long one in the first round it's great to get some time back with this one because as you progress to the draw, you really want to keep the time on-court down as much as possible," he said. [at 00.40]

Fritz will next play against Hungary's Fabian Marozsan in the third round of the Australian Open.