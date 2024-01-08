Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle has shared a few misconceptions that she believes people have about her. However, instead of giving explanations, the social media influencer chose to accept and view them as a "gift."

Riddle began dating Fritz in 2020 and the couple has gotten stronger ever since. Riddle uses various social media platforms to share her thoughts on fashion and lifestyle, particularly her life on the ATP Tour with the World No. 5.

During a recent Q&A session on social media, a fan asked Riddle what she felt was the biggest misconception about her. The 26-year-old replied that there wasn't just one but many.

"They are endless. Uneducated, mean, unemployed (?? I see this one a lot lol), superficial etc etc etc," Morgan Riddle replied on Instagram.

Riddle opened up about how she dealt with such false impressions, saying that they didn't bother her anymore.

"Long ago it used to make my blood boil but now I understand that it is an opportunity - people underestimating you and having misconceptions about you is a gift. Use it to your advantage," she added.

Taylor Fritz seeks fans' advice on bleaching his hair, runs poll on social media

Taylor Fritz recently took to social media to ask fans for their opinions on whether he should bleach his hair.

The American posted a picture of his long locks with his face hidden and posed the question to fans:

"Time to run back my favorite yearly poll. Do we Bleach the hair," he wrote on Instagram.

The 26-year-old had run the same poll in 2021 and 2022. Fans voted for Fritz to keep his hair dark as he has not sported a bleach-blond look so far.

His girlfriend Morgan Riddle had made her sentiments clear last year as she hilariously threatened fans that she would fight anybody who voted 'yes' on the poll.

The World No. 5 was last seen on court at this year's United Cup. He clashed with Australia's Alex de Minaur in the group stage of the event. De Minaur overcame Fritz 6-4, 6-2 in the round-robin format of the game.

Defending champions United States did not make it past the group stage, while Australia made it as far as the semifinals. They lost to the eventual winner, Team Germany, led by Alexander Zverve and Laura Siegemund.