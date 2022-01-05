"I love New York, but [the Australian Open] might be my favorite slam so it feels really good to always come back here"- Naomi Osaka

After her amazing first-round victory at the Melbourne Summer Set 1, Naomi Osaka admitted that she "loves playing" in Australia and the Australian Open is her "favorite Slam." She also revealed that despite feeling really "nervous" during the match, she somehow managed to 'hold her serve' and win the game.

Naomi Osaka made a phenomenal comeback after four months at the Melbourne Summer Set 1. There, she defeated Alize Cornet in three sets and displayed some quite intriguing skills on the court.

In the post-match interview, Naomi Osaka stated that she feels really "good" to make a comeback in no other place but Australia. She also talked about her gameplay and accepted that she made quite "a lot of unforced errors," but hopes to improve in subsequent matches.

“I really love playing here. I love New York, but [the Australian Open] might be my favorite slam so it feels really good to always come back here… It feels really nice to play in front of people,” said Osaka.

“For me, I feel like I probably made a lot of unforced errors today, but I kind of expected that because it is the first match. I was really nervous so I'm just glad that I was able to hold my serve in the last game," added the World No. 13 player.

Naomi Osaka certainly has a special connection with Australia as she has won two out of her four Grand Slam titles there. She is also the defending champion of the Major this year.

Naomi Osaka claims her goals for the 2022 tennis season are "completely unrealted to results"

During the same interview, Naomi Osaka also discussed her aims ahead of the 2022 tennis season. Surprisingly, she stressed upon the fact that her goals for this year are not results oriented but instead she wants to 'have fun' whenever she steps on the court.

In addition, the World No. 13 player also made a promise to herself that she is "never going to cry" in the press room again, something that happened to her during a press conference at the Cincinnati Masters 2021.

“I only really have one major goal this year, and it’s completely unrelated to results and stuff like that. For me, I just want to feel like every time I step on the court I’m having fun. I can walk off the court knowing that even if I lost, I tried as hard as I could. Also, I have a goal in the pressroom, that I’m never going to cry again, so hopefully, that works out in my favor," mentioned Osaka.

After introspecting herself, Osaka found out that she was perhaps caring "a little bit too much about the results." Thus, she wants to divert her attention from there and instead find ways to "enjoy the game again."

“I just feel like for me, I’m the type of person that cared a little bit too much about the results and the ranking and stuff like that. And I just need to find a way to enjoy the game again because that’s the reason why I was playing in the first place," concluded the Japanese star.

Naomi Osaka will next encounter Maryna Zanevska in the second round of the Melbourne Summer Set 1 on Wednesday.

