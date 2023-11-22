Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are legends in their own right. The trio have a total of 66 Grand Slam titles between them and have led the world rankings for the better part of the last two decades. They also share a more-than-cordial professional relationship with each other.

That, however, doesn't stop tennis fans from pitting them against each other and indulging in debates over who's had the best career.

For Romanian tennis pro Andreea Prisacariu, the debate has gotten a little out of hand. As seen lately, tennis fans are often pulling down one or the other member of the 'Big 3' — as the trio of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer have come to be known collectively — while vouching for their personal favorite.

Responding to one such post on X, Prisacariu urged tennis fans to leave the "legends" alone. The Romanian added that while she is a big Novak Djokovic fan herself, that does not give her the right to diminish the achievements of Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer.

Prisacariu said she would never wish the worst for the other two, the way some fans do on social media.

"Why can't just people leave Legends alone? Like literally. I respect Nadal, I respect Federer. And yes I do love Nole most, he is my whole fav. Not a secret in that. But I am not out there wishing Federer or Nadal the worst, or do I even think to wish them negative energy," Prisacariu wrote on X.

The post that Prisacariu was responding to featured a series of photographs showing Novak Djokovic in tears during his different Olympic matches.

"He’ll never win Gold at the Olympics," the post read.

Tennis pro urges fans to enjoy the best of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Laver Cup 2022.

Andreea Prisacariu, in a separate post, urged fans to do away with the unprovoked criticism and allow the likes of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal be their best selves.

The Romanian said fans could easily cheer for their respective favorites while also appreciating that the other two produce great tennis.

"Why can't just people leave great athletes to just be? Let them be, bro. Just let them be. Enjoy their show. Enjoy the ones you admire most. End of story. No need to insult people that wrote history in this sport," she wrote in another post.

Novak Djokovic recently lifted the 2023 ATP Finals crown, defeating Jannik Sinner in the summit clash. He and Roger Federer are the only two players in history to have reached the final of all four Grand Slams and the ATP Finals in the same year.

