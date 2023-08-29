"I love them" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on being in the company of girlfriend Paula Badosa and coach Mark Philippoussis during US Open

On Monday, August 28, Stefanos Tsitsipas earned a significant win at the 2023 US Open, on the same court where he faced a first-round exit last year.

Tsitsipas triumphantly returned to Louis Armstrong Stadium for his first match at Flushing Meadows against Canada's Milos Raonic. Raonic previously led their ATP head-to-head series 2-0.

The Greek cruised through the first two sets, dropping only five games, and then responded to Raonic's 4-2 lead in the third with consecutive breaks, winning 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

In an on-court interview after the match, Stefanos Tsitsipas said having his girlfriend Paula Badosa and her coach Mark Philippoussis in the player's box to support him throughout the match was a "privilege" and that he loved them both.

"What can I say? I love them both. We are a team now which is great. It's a privilege to have them part of my journey. I don't know how much for them but for me, for sure," he said.

Tsitsipas then remarked that he used to watch Philippoussis' matches when he was younger, so being coached by him was "unexpected," and that he hoped to continue learning from the Australian.

"I watched Mark when I was younger actually, so to be coached by him, it's kinda unexpected. I would have never expected it to be this way. He did have his fair share of good matches in New York. I really hope to keep on learning from him," Tsitsipas added.

"I am here by her side every single day so she can get back stronger" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on Paula Badosa's injury

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa pictured together.

The rumors of a romance between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa began during the 2023 French Open when Badosa was spotted in the stands during one of Tsitsipas' matches.

Since confirming their relationship, the duo have publicly and constantly expressed their affection for each other on social media platforms. They have shared loving messages, updated their Spotify profiles with selfies as a couple, and also created a joint Instagram account named Tsitsidosa.

On Monday, Stefanos Tsitsipas also talked about Badosa and addressed her injury, which has kept her from competing at the 2023 US Open. He showed his support for the Spaniard, saying that he would be by her side every day so she could come back "stronger."

"And from Paula, I don't need to say much. She is a local, she is a New Yorker. Unfortunately, she is struggling with an injury right now but I really wish her the best and I am here by her side every single day so she can get back stronger," Tsitsipas said.