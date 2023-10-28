"I would love to" - Aryna Sabalenka on having US Open final rematch with Coco Gauff at WTA Finals 

Aryna Sabalenka has expressed her desire for a rematch of the 2023 US Open final with Coco Gauff at the upcoming WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico.

Sabalenka narrowly missed out on her second Grand Slam title at the New York Major in September. The Belarusian succumbed to a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 defeat to Gauff in the summit clash. She was all smiles on the court after the match ended but vented her anger later in the dressing room, smashing rackets on the floor.

With revenge in mind, Sabalenka looks forward to a rematch with Coco Gauff. During the WTA Finals draw ceremony, Sabalenka was asked whether she fancied facing the American at the year-end championships. She said:

"Yes, I would like to, I would love to."

Sabalenka also reflected on their previous meeting, acknowledging Gauff's exceptional level in the US Open final, and moving on from the loss.

"Of course, I was disappointed but Coco played on another level. I just have to accept this loss and move forward," Sabalenka added.

The World No. 1 maintained that there are no favorites heading into the WTA Finals.

"I think all of us are favorites for this tournament. It's tough to say that someone's favorite here," she said.

Sabalenka has faced Gauff on six occasions so far on the WTA Tour, with the latter holding a 4-2 advantage. This year, the duo squared off in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells as well, where the Belarusian secured a straight-set win.

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff drawn in different groups at WTA Finals

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 China Open

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff have been drawn in different groups at the 2023 WTA Finals. The Belarusian finds herself drawn to the Bacalar group alongside Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, and Maria Sakkari.

Meanwhile, Gauff will compete against reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, and Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur in the Chetumal group.

The group stage matches will commence on Sunday, October 29. The top two finishers from each group will advance to the semifinals, which will be played on November 4. The top finishers from each group will face the No. 2 finishers from the opposite group in the last four.

Aryna Sabalenka reached the final of the year-end tournament in 2022, where suffered a straight-set defeat to Caroline Garcia. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff failed to advance from the group stage. She went 0-3 in the group matches, suffering straight-set defeats against Swiatek, Garcia, and Daria Kasatkina.