"I love you" - Coco Gauff sends warm greetings to mother Candi on her 54th birthday

Coco Gauff recently wished her mother Candi a happy 54th birthday on Thursday, November 30, by sharing adorable pictures that portrayed the mother-daughter bond between the two.

A former track and field athlete at Florida State University, Candi Gauff competed in the heptathlon and won the Florida State Championship and the Sun-Sentinel Track Athlete of the Year honor two times in a row. She helps Coco juggle her personal and sports life.

In her latest Instagram story, Coco shared a collage of photos that showed them together on various occasions.

"Happy birthday Mom 💗💗 I love you," Gauff captioned her Instagram story.

Coco Gauff on Instagram

Earlier this year, Gauff credited her mother, Candi, for her unwavering support and positive outlook, which also serve as pillars of strength during her tournaments.

"She's great. She knows me very well," Gauff said. "I think she knows me probably better than anyone. She always has such a positive attitude. She keeps my dad calm too in the box. She's like one of those people that just mediate the whole situation."

A look into Coco Gauff's 2023 season highlights

Coco Gauff at the 2023 WTA Finals

The 2023 season was a remarkable one for Coco Gauff. She kicked off the season with a dominant win over Rebeka Masarova, 6-1, 6-1, in the ASB Classic Auckland Open final.

Gauff played in the Australian Open but lost to Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 16 in straight sets, 5-7, 3-6. She reached the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships in February but was beaten by Iga Swiatek in straight sets, 4-6, 2-6.

The American was eliminated by World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the Indian Wells quarterfinals, 4-6, 0-6. Gauff had another quarterfinal appearance at the French Open where she lost to the eventual winner Swiatek in straight sets, 4-6, 2-6.

At the Wimbledon Championships, Gauff was ousted in the first round by fellow American Sofia Kenin in three sets, 4-6, 6-4, 2-6. The 19-year-old claimed her second title of the year by beating Maria Sakkari, 6-2, 6-3, in the Citi Open final.

Gauff then bagged her third trophy of the season by defeating Karolina Muchova in the Cincinnati Open final, 6-3, 6-4. She became the first teenager to win the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999, after defeating Sabalenka, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, clinching her first Grand Slam title.

Coco Gauff's most recent tournament of the season was the WTA Finals in Cancun. She made it to the semifinals, eventually losing to her doubles partner and compatriot Jessica Pegula in straight sets, 2-6, 1-6.