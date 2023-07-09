"I loved the Bjorn Borg vs John McEnroe 1980 final, plus Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic 2019" - Boris Becker on the best ever match at Wimbledon

Boris Becker recently opined that the 2019 Wimbledon final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic and the 1980 summit clash between Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe are the two best matches ever played at Wimbledon.

Over the years, the Wimbledon Championships has seen some of the best tennis matches ever played in the history of the sport. While different personalities in the tennis world will have their own personal favorites, Boris Becker recently revealed his.

The retired ace did a Q&A session on Instagram for his fans and answered many different questions. One of the fans asked if the 2008 final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal was the best game at Wimbledon. In response, the German chose the 1980 and the 2019 finals as his personal favorites instead of the 2008 classic.

"Great final but I loved the Borg vs Mac final 1980 plus Roger vs Nole 2019," Becker captioned his Instagram story.

The 2008 classic is regarded as one of the best tennis matches of all-time. After five hours of play, the Spaniard won the title by beating five-time defending champion Federer 6–4, 6–4, 6–7 (5–7), 6–7 (8–10), 9–7.

Becker's choices, the 1980 final and the 2019 final, were noteworthy in their own way too. The summit clash between Borg and McEnroe saw two players with completely different personalities pitted against each other. At the end of almost four hours, the Swede beat the American, 1–6, 7–5, 6–3, 6–7(16–18), 8–6.

In 2019, two of the tennis greats gave stellar performances, which eventually saw Djokovic beat Federer 7–6(5), 1–6, 7–6(4), 4–6, 13–12(3) to successfully defend his Wimbledon title. It was also the last Major final of Federer's career.

Looking back on Novak Djokovic's 2019 Wimbledon win

Novak Djokovic won the 2019 Wimbledon title by defeating Roger Federer in the final. The 2019 win was the Serb's fifth Wimbledon title overall.

He kicked off the campaign with an easy win over Philipp Kohlschreiber. He beat the German, 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 to advance to the second round of the tournament and continued his impressive form by taking out American Denis Kudla, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Djokovic dropped the first set of the tournament against Hubert Hurkacz in the third round. He beat the Pole 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-4. The 36-year-old then bested Ugo Humbert and David Goffin in straight sets in the fourth round and the quarterfinals, respectively.

Having beaten Roberto Bautista Agut in the semifinals, Djokovic faced Federer in the championship bout. After a fight lasting almost five hours, the former World No. 1 had the last laugh as he won his second consecutive Wimbledon title.

