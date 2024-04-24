"Seems more like a Big 2" - Aryna Sabalenka takes her off the 'WTA Big 3' ft. Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina

Aryna Sabalenka has weighed in on the discussion surrounding the emergence of a potential 'Big 3' in women's tennis, featuring herself, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina.

Following a quarterfinal exit at the Stuttgart Open, Sabalenka is set to continue her campaign on clay at the Madrid Open. The World No. 2 is the defending champion at the WTA 1000 event, going up against the likes of last year's runner-up Swiatek and Stuttgart champion Rybakina in contesting the coveted title.

During her pre-tournament press conference, Aryna Sabalenka addressed the possibility of herself, Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina forming a women's 'Big 3,' akin to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's dominance on the men's side.

However, the Belarusian humbly admitted that her recent performances had lowered the level of the playing field, humorously suggesting that it felt more like a 'Big Two' dominance between Swiatek and Rybakina instead.

"I feel that I have lowered the level a little within that hypothetical 'Big Three', this last month seems more like a Big Two (laughs)," Aryna Sabalenka said (via Punto de Break).

While the World No. 1 has triumphed at the Qatar Open and the Indian Wells Open, Rybakina has claimed titles in Abu Dhabi and Stuttgart recently, Sabalenka has yet to win a title or contest a final since her Australian Open triumph in January.

Despite downplaying her role in the potential women's 'Big 3,' the 25-year-old expressed her delight at being considered part of the group and hoped that all three of them could maintain their high level of play.

"However, I am happy to be part of this group. I hope to maintain my level and that things, they keep playing this way," she added.

"Me, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina are the best players on tour, honestly" - Iga Swiatek

Aryna Sabalenka (L) and Iga Swiatek (R)

Although Aryna Sabalenka has questioned her place in the potential women's 'Big 3,' Iga Swiatek recently ranked the World No. 2 as one of the best players on tour, alongside herself and Elena Rybakina.

Rybakina thwarted Swiatek's bid to clinch her third consecutive title in Stuttgart at the WTA 500 event, beating the Pole 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the semifinals. Following her loss, the World No. 1 spoke highly of the Kazakh and asserted that she and the World No. 4, along with Sabalenka, represented the three best players on tour.

"Well, there is no, like, one specific thing (that I find tricky when facing Elena Rybakina). I just think, you know, honestly probably me, Aryna, and her are the best players on tour, honestly. She had struggles with some injury, but every time she's healthy she is playing well," Swiatek said in her post-match press conference.

It's worth mentioning, though, that despite Elena Rybakina's inclusion in the conversation about the women's 'Big 3,' she trails World No. 3 Coco Gauff in the WTA rankings.