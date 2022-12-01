"I have been so lucky to be with Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, Taylor Fritz and others" - Paul Annacone

Roger Federer and Pete Sampras' former coach Paul Annacone recently stated that during his time working with various players, he has learned more from them compared to the knowledge he imparted.

Annacone, who worked with Federer's team from 2010 to 2013, was crucial to the Swiss player's comeback to the top spot in 2012. With Annacone, Sampras also had considerable success; they teamed up from 1994 to 2001 and from 2002 until his retirement. The 59-year-old is currently coaching Taylor Fritz.

Annacone recently appeared as a guest on the Tennis.com podcast where he spoke about coaching several top-level players over the years and learning from them.

"The amazing thing about coaching is that I learn more from each player than they learn from me. I have been so lucky to be with Pete, Roger, Sloane, Tim Henman, Stan, and now Taylor, and every experience is new. I'm learning more stuff with Taylor (Fritz), things that I'm wrapping my mind around that I hadn't been around before," he said.

The American further stated that coaching in an individual sport like tennis is one of the most "enlightening" things to do, as one must always be open-minded to learning new things.

"I really think that coaching is one of the most enlightening things you can do because sure, you have this foundation of what you believe and what you want to do, but in an individual sport, you better have your mind open and you better be willing to be a sponge too. And then, most importantly, how can you say it so that individual buys in?" he added.

"Pete was more mono-focussed and Roger was more expansive" - Paul Annacone on differences between Roger Federer and Pete Sampras

Paul Annacone was instrumental in the Swiss' return to World No. 1

Paul Annacone worked as Roger Federer's coach from 2010 to 2013, helping the Swiss in one of the most difficult periods of his career. He oversaw Federer's triumph at Wimbledon in 2012 in addition to helping him win the ATP Finals in 2010 and 2011.

Paul Annacone discussed his experience with the 20-time Grand Slam champion and Pete Sampras. Annacone compared the personalities of Federer and Sampras, pointing out that Federer was naturally an extrovert while the American was more reserved.

"Pete was much more insular and insulated. Roger's an extrovert, he's out there in the world," Annacone said.

Annacone emphasized a particular point of difference between the two. According to his former coach, Sampras was "mono-focused" and preferred specific training regimens, whereas the 20-time Grand Slam winner was more "expansive."

"Pete would be with his strength and conditioning guy, whoever it was at the time. And then I would do the tennis stuff. And then you'd have his physio, and then you'd have his light (training). Pete was more mono-focussed and Roger was more expansive," he said.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes