"I'm Alisa's real father, he's the godfather" - Andrey Rublev makes Daniil Medvedev and his wife Daria laugh out loud at WTL

Andrey Rublev brought some comic relief to the World Tennis League (WTL) currently ongoing in the UAE. Rublev made Daniil Medvedev and his wife, Daria, laugh hard as he wittily claimed to be their daughter Alisa's "real father" when asked about his friendship with Medvedev.

The WTL started on December 21 and will end on December 24. It's a mixed-gender team tennis tournament not affiliated with ATP/WTA, and this is its second edition.

On Thursday, a post on X (formerly Twitter) featured Andrey Rublev in an on-court interview. The interviewer asked Rublev about his closeness to Daniil Medvedev and also mentioned that he is the godfather to Medvedev's daughter, Alisa.

In a humorous manner, Rublev replied that he's the real father, and that Daniil Medvedev is her godfather. His response triggered serious laughter from Medvedev's wife, Daria.

"I'm the real father, he's the godfather," Rublev said, bursting into laughter.

However, he later retracted his claim.

"Yeah, I'm the godfather," Rublev said.

Expand Tweet

Daniil Medvedev and Daria got married in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Alisa in October 2022. Since then, a couple of videos have surfaced online that have featured Andrey Rublev carrying out his godfather duties.

During the 2023 season, Rublev won the Monte Carlo Masters by defeating Holger Rune in the final. He also secured victory at the Swedish Open in Bastad by defeating Casper Ruud.

Andrey Rublev reached the quarterfinals in three Grand Slams this season

Erste Bank Open 2023 - Day 8: Semi Finals

Andrey Rublev made giant strides during the 2023 season. The Russian reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the US Open.

At the Australian Open, he started off by defeating Dominic Thiem in the first round. Rublev then went on to defeat Emil Ruusuvuori, Dan Evans and Holger Rune in the second, third and fourth rounds, respectively.

In the quarterfinal, Rublev was defeated by eventual winner Novak Djokovic in three sets. It was the second time Rublev reached the Australian Open quarterfinals; the first being at the 2021 edition.

At Wimbledon, Rublev reached the quarterfinals, marking his best finish at the tournament. He defeated Max Purcell, Aslan Karatsev, David Goffin and Alexander Bublik in the first four rounds. In the quarterfinal, Rublev was again beaten by Djokovic in four sets.

At the US Open, Rublev made another impressive run. He reached the quarterfinal for the fourth time, having done so in 2017, 2020 and 2022. Rublev was defeated by Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinal.