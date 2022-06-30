"I'm comfortable with myself, some people love to take me down but they won't get me; I'm one of the most important people in tennis" - Nick Kyrgios after 2R win at Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios was quite emphatic on the court as well as off it on Thursday at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. After a dominant display in his second round match against Filip Krajinovic, Kyrgios stated that he does not care about external opinions of him, claiming that some people 'love to take him down.'

The Australian player called himself 'one of the most important' people in tennis and is alright with an investigation being launched into his comments and behavior during the controversy in his first round match on Tuesday. Kyrgios had a much more relaxed time on the court in his second round match, winning in just under 90 minutes.

He spoke about his Wimbledon campaign so far during a post-match press conference.

"I'm comfortable with myself. Some people love to take me down. They won't get me," said Nick Kyrgios, adding, "I just want people who watch this press conference or watch my tennis matches to believe in themselves, to be themselves and not what other people want. To be honest with you, I don't really care if there's an investigation into me for what happened the other day."

"I know what I bring to the sport. I'm one of the most important people in tennis. There's nothing to investigate about this, it's It's a fact. I've overcome many obstacles in my life. I'm very proud to be here and play this way. It's a dream come true to be at Wimbledon," he expressed.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



See you in the third round,



#Wimbledon "I just wanted to remind everyone that I'm pretty good"See you in the third round, @NickKyrgios "I just wanted to remind everyone that I'm pretty good"See you in the third round, @NickKyrgios 👊#Wimbledon https://t.co/sTj5Y5NsLL

He continued to speak out against his critics, saying that his talent and skill deserve to be talked about a lot more than his behavior on the court and the controversies he is often involved in. His performance against Krajinovic was a way to remind those watching of his ability.

"I wanted to remind people that I am good. As I said before, I feel that people do not respect me on certain occasions because of what happens with me on the track. Nothing out of the ordinary has happened today. And I love that. What Are you going to write about my behavior today? Nothing," continued Kyrgios.

There has been a stark difference in Kyrgios' performances in the two matches so far at Wimbledon. While he was stretched to five sets in the first round by World No. 219 Paul Jubb, he dropped just six games against 26th seed Krajinovic in the second round. Kyrgios said that he felt motivated to prove a point on Thursday and felt strong on the court from the start.

The World No. 40 highlighted his hard work over the past few weeks and is happy to overcome a disappointing performance in the opening round.

"My performance in the first round was disastrous, far from the level I want to show. I have been training and playing very hard for all these weeks and the other day was disappointing. Today is a warning against the lack of respect from the media. It's just a reminder that I'm still in this tournament," Nick Kyrgios said.

"Tsitsipas and I are two of the biggest stars in the game" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios in action at The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Nick Kyrgios' next opponent is World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, against whom he has a positive head-to-head record. While he has no preference for the court on which they play the match, the unseeded Australian expects the match to be on Center Court.

Tsitsipas and himself are two of the biggest stars in the sport and have earned the right to play on the showpiece court, as per the Australian.

"I don't care which court I play on. I feel like if Tsitsipas is my next opponent, our match will be on Center Court or number one. I feel like we've both earned the right to be able to play on center court. Tsitsipas and I are two of the biggest stars in the game. Hopefully we'll both provide a good game of tennis and people will enjoy it of it," Nick Kyrgios stated.

Kyrgios has won three of his four matches against Tsitsipas, with his most recent victory coming at the Halle Open just two weeks ago on the same surface. However, the Wimbledon third round clash will be their first match at a Grand Slam tournament. The Australian has never lost a match that has gone to five sets at Wimbledon.

