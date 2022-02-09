"I'm comfortable in my own skin - I don't really care if I don't win a Grand Slam; I don't want to be like Roger Federer" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios has declared he does not want to be like Roger Federer and insisted he is unfazed by the prospect of never winning a Grand Slam singles title. The Australian revealed he hopes to be remembered as "an icon" and as more than a tennis player.

The 26-year-old won the 2022 Australian Open men's doubles title with close friend and countryman Thanasi Kokkinakis last month. The wildcard pair - who defeated fellow Australians Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell in the final - drew incredible and raucous crowd support during their matches in Melbourne.

Kyrgios's best Major singles results to date are reaching the quarterfinals at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships and the 2015 Australian Open. The former World No. 13 was beaten by eventual runner-up Daniil Medvedev in four sets in the second round of this year's Australian Open.

In an interview with ABC News, Kyrgios spoke of his aim to bring new fans to tennis to help it develop further.

"My goal as a tennis player now is to bring new fans of the sport," Kyrgios said. "I think I want to continue to grow the game. I don't always agree with what the crowd does sometimes as well. You look at some athletes around the world: Neymar, Russell Westbrook - they're more than just an athlete."

"I have my own foundation, I help kids, I'm a platform, I'm more than just a tennis player," Kyrgios continued. "I want to be remembered as more than just someone who played [tennis]. I want to be remembered as an icon — someone who just went out there and did it their own way."

The World No. 122 then expressed contentment with his status, while asserting that being like Federer or winning a singles Grand Slam are not his goals.

"I feel like I've definitely had a rough, you know, some up and downs with the Australian public," Kyrgios said. "But to be honest, I look at myself in the mirror every day, and I know that I'm comfortable in my own skin. I don't really care if I don't win a Grand Slam [in singles] one day, or I don't want to be like Roger Federer or something like that. But now, I honestly don't care how I'm perceived because I know deep down, and the people around me know, that I'm a caring person. I'm always myself."

Roger Federer has won 6 of his 7 matches against Nick Kyrgios

The Swiss maestro and Nick Kyrgios shake hands after their 2018 Laver Cup match

Roger Federer has beaten Nick Kyrgios in six of the pair's seven career meetings to date. The Australian defeated the legendary Swiss 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 7-6(12) in the pair's first match in a thrilling clash at the Madrid Masters in 2015.

The second encounter was another epic, with Federer edging Kyrgios 7-6(9), 6-7(9), 7-6(5) in the semifinals of the 2017 Miami Open. The 20-time Major winner also won their three clashes at the Laver Cup from 2017-2019.

