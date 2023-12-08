"I'm convinced they’re doing this to piss off his haters" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal releasing another video message on his comeback

Tennis fans recently reacted to Rafael Nadal releasing another video message regarding his comeback.

Nadal shared a second video in which he announced his return to the court and stated that he deserves to conclude his illustrious sports career on the hallowed grounds of a tennis court rather than in the confines of a press room.

"Of course I have thought many times that it did not make sense to continue playing, that in the end, there have been many years, many things, many hours of work in which I did not see the result. But I still think what I said in the last press conference, that I do not deserve to end my sports career in a press room," he said.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion expressed that he wants to retire alongside the right people — his family, team, and friends, who have been by his side throughout his career. He acknowledged their support, emphasizing that they have consistently aided him in his journey and would love to witness his return to the court.

"I would like to finish in a different way, and I have fought and kept the illusion for that to happen. With doubts, with bad moments, very bad or better moments, but I think I have had the right people around me, as I have always had throughout my career: family, team, friends," the 37-year-old Spaniard said.

"I think everyone has helped me decisively to be where I am today, which is with the option of returning to compete, and I think that also the desire of people who want to watch me play again has also an important impact on my day to day," he added.

Check out Rafael Nadal's comments in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Tennis fans have since reacted to the video of the Spaniard announcing his comeback. One fan stated that the reason behind the gradual release of the former World No. 1's comeback announcement video, in parts rather than all at once, was to anger those who hold animosity towards the Spaniard.

"I'm convinced they’re doing this to piss off his haters," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Another fan stated that they were bored with the way Rafael Nadal announced his comeback in fragments.

"Dear Rafa Nadal, we heard you the first 50 times. You're back on tour. Welcome back, legend. Don't bore us to death with a new video every day. Respectfully yours," the fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rafael Nadal to make his comeback at Brisbane International 2024

Rafael Nadal at the 2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal will make his comeback at the 2024 Brisbane International which is scheduled to commence on December 31. This tournament marks his return to the court following a significant hip injury he endured during the 2023 Australian Open.

Speaking of his comeback at Brisbane, the former World No. 1 recently stated that he has been working hard and is fully prepared to step back onto the court. He said (h/t The Express):

“After one year outside of the Tour, I think it’s the right moment to be back. I have been working hard and feeling much better the last couple of weeks, so I feel ready to announce that I will be back in Brisbane the first week of the season.”

Brisbane International Tournament Director, Cam Pearson, expressed his excitement over Rafael Nadal's return to tennis in Brisbane. Pearson acknowledged that it would be "very special" to witness the Spaniard back on the court after a hiatus of 12 months.

“We are thrilled to have Rafa make his return to tennis here in Brisbane and know his fans will be very excited. We know how hard Rafa has been working to get back playing, so to see him out on court for the first time in 12 months here in Brisbane will be very special," via the competition's official website.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here