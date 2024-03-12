"I'm definitely not a legend of France" - Gael Monfils dismisses replicating Naomi Osaka in 2021 and lighting Paris Olympics 2024 torch

Gael Monfils has ruled out replicating Naomi Osaka in 2021 and lighting the cauldron at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Osaka became the first tennis player to light the Olympic cauldron on 23 July 2021, during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games. After the conclusion of the ceremony, she took to social media to express her gratitude for being given the prestigious honor.

"Undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life. I have no words to describe the feelings I have right now but I do know I am currently filled with gratefulness and thankfulness," Osaka wrote in an Instagram post.

Gael Monfils booked his place in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after a narrow 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 6-3 win over 28th seed Cameron Norrie. The 37-year-old was asked in his post-match press conference about potentially lighting the Olympic torch with the event taking place in his home country.

Monfils replied by saying that while he was a good athlete from France, the country had bigger names in sport.

"I think in France we have bigger names, legend(s) of the sport. I think I'm a good guy, good athlete from France, but I'm definitely not a legend of, you know, our beautiful country," the 37-year-old said.

The Frenchman also said that he could only consider himself worthy of such an honor if he managed to win the French Open.

"I think I have to win Roland Garros if one day, you know, that will be a privilege, but, you know, I think I'm really far from that," Monfils said.

Delight for Gael Monfils but defeat for Naomi Osaka in Indian Wells

Naomi Osaka at the BNP Paribas Open 2024

Gael Monfils and Naomi Osaka endured contrasting fates on Day 6 of the BNP Paribas Open 2024.

While the Frenchman beat Cameron Norrie, the Japanese suffered a 7-5, 6-4 defeat to 24th seed Elise Mertens in the third round. This was the Belgian's first win over Naomi Osaka since the 2017 Wuhan Open. She will next take on Coco Gauff for a place in the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open.

As for Gael Monfils, he will be up against ninth seed Casper Ruud in the fourth round. It will be the second meeting between the two, with the Frenchman winning their previous encounter at the now-defunct Ecuador Open in 2018.

