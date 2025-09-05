"I'm disgusted" - Marketa Vondrousova furiously hits back at Coco Gauff's ex-coach after controversial comments on Czech's shock US Open withdrawal

Marketa Vondrousova issued a strong message to call out Coco Gauff's former coach, Brad Gilbert, after his critical take on the Czech's US Open injury. Vondrousova withdrew from her match against Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

Vondrousova's withdrawal, which is likely due to a knee injury, came just a few hours before she was scheduled to compete. The 2023 Wimbledon champion felt the effect of her injury during her warm-up session and stepped down from the match in a heartbreaking turn of events.

Gilbert, however, thought that this was unjustified. He went on to talk about how a new rule should be introduced in place, in an episode of The Served Podcast with Andy Roddick, after learning about Vondrousova's withdrawal, and said,

“It is a really weird thing that a guy is pulling a rip cord in the third or fourth round and then literally it wasn’t that bad that you could play next week, or you are playing the doubles the next day. There should be a rule against that if you pull out of match, you can’t play next week.”

The 26-year-old was furious over this comment and took to her Instagram stories to send Gilbert a strong reply.

"Let's give sportsmen soda for being injured, I'm also disgusted Brad," she wrote (as translated from Czech).

Screenshot via stories/ @marketavondrousova | Vondrousova replies to Brad Gilbert's comment on a report by Sport.cz via Instagram dated September 5, 2025

Apart from Vondrousova, Ben Shelton also had to give a walkover to Adrian Mannarino in his third-round match at the US Open due to a shoulder injury.

Aryna Sabalenka sent out a heartwarming message to Marketa Vondrousova after US Open withdrawal

Aryna Sabalenka put aside their rivalry to wish Marketa Vondrousova a speedy recovery after the Czech withdrew from their US Open quarterfinal clash. The Belarusian praised Vondrousova on the stellar run she had in the tournament and hoped for her to make an early comeback into the pro tour.

Through an Instagram story on September 2, the world No. 1 wrote;

"So sorry for Marketa after all she's been through. She has been playing amazing tennis and I know how badly this must hurt for her. Take care of yourself and I hope you can recover quickly. Love Aryna"

The withdrawal led Sabalenka to set up a semifinal against Jessica Pegula, whom she ousted 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday. She will be taking on Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova in the championship match on Saturday.

