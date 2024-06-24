"I'm done with s**t and giggles" - Andy Roddick levels 'harassment' claim at Novak Djokovic fan after being accused of 'bullying' amid heated dispute

Social media is still abuzz with reactions to Andy Roddick’s comments on Novak Djokovic “wanting attention” through his injury. A Serb’s fan has now hit out at the American over his remark, prompting a strong response from the former World No. 1.

The fan had accused Roddick of using “trick” to build a certain narrative in a post on X, which the American dismissed while also accusing the user of harassing people online.

Roddick had earlier also expressed his exasperation with fans on social media going to various lengths to present a twisted version of people’s remarks, clarifying that his contested remark that Djokovic “wanted attention” through his social media posts on injury updates was a reference to a Kendrick Lamar song.

Roddick now wrote on X:

"Guys been harassing people for years, and this self important tiny thinks he dictates commentary. Imagine... Said the same s**t I said days ago when he entered the latest version of rage tweeting nonsense, and then playing victim when someone lays out reality. Tiny..."

When the X user continued the exchange, Roddick dubbed the conversation “insignificant” before expressing his disinterest in engaging further.

"Insignificant. I’m done w the s**t and giggles. He’s had enough attention. Officially sending back to irrelevance. Tiny tiny irrelevance. He’s welcome for the extra followers :) Bye tiny," Andy Roddick said in another post.

"Looking for attention through this conversation?" - Andy Roddick refuses to engage with Novak Djokovic fan

When another fan dubbed the X user a “nuisance’, Andy Roddick returned to the conversation explaining his unwillingness to “open up” the platform to such extended conversations.

Andy Roddick had made the contentious remark on a podcast - Getty Images

The American said such negative conversations are not only a disservice to the likes of Novak Djokovic, but their fans as well.

"Correct. Nuisance is the perfect word. No chance I open up my platform to his nonsense Again, would be a disservice to Nole as I know his fans true fans operate in a better way. I have people on who’ve earned respect. Not finger happy Twitter trolls. I’ve ignored for long enough. Happy to respond today, and then ignore forever. Being blocked by all of tennis twitter isn’t success. It’s a yawn and an eye roll from people who actually know," Roddick wrote.

Roddick reiterated that the X user in question was only using the conversation around his remarks, made during the June 22 episode of the Tennis Channel Podcast, to simply get views.

"Looking for attention through this conversation? My cat could fart and get more views..." he wrote in yet another post.

Djokovic had to withdraw from the 2024 French Open after suffering a knee injury. He has been on a comeback trail after undergoing a minor procedure to fix the issue.

