"I'm not even sure who reached out to who" - Holger Rune reveals why he is 'super happy' to team up with Amanda Anisimova for US Open mixed doubles

Holger Rune recently expressed his optimism about partnering Amanda Anisimova in the revamped mixed doubles category at this year's US Open. Rune is currently in Toronto for his ATP Masters 1000 campaign at the 2025 National Bank Open.

The No. 5 seed in Toronto received a first-round bye and began his campaign with a second-round clash against the big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. Despite the Frenchman's threat, the Dane fired 12 aces and converted one out of three break points to ultimately register a 7-6(7), 6-3 win.

Later, Holger Rune attended a post-match press conference. Here, the ATP No. 9 was quizzed about his upcoming mixed doubles participation at the US Open alongside this year's women's singles runner-up at Wimbledon, Amanda Anisimova. The Dane began by appreciating the revamped mixed doubles category at the hardcourt Major in New York.

"It's a great idea for the US Open to do a mixed doubles event. Because for singles players, and especially top singles players, there's not many who wants to play the mixed doubles, because it's in the second week of the tournament, so it's usually where you need more rest than playing. I think it's a fun idea to do it in the preparation week," Rune said.

The 22-year-old went on to talk about WTA No. 7 Anisimova and what laid to the pair teaming up for the 2025 US Open mixed doubles competition. Rune added:

"Amanda has been playing extremely well in the past. She's been, you know, obviously making the Wimbledon final. And she was available, so I reached out and she was happy to play. Actually, I'm not even sure who reached out to who, to be honest. Because, you know, it's the agents and stuff like that. But I'm super happy. She's a great player, very nice person, so that's going to be fun to share the court with her."

Holger Rune to face Alexandre Muller next in Toronto; Amanda Anisimova to lock horns with Lulu Sun in Montreal opener

Holger Rune in action at the 2025 National Bank Open in Toronto (Source: Getty)

No. 29 seed Alexandre Muller awaits Holger Rune in the third round of the ATP Masters 1000 event of the 2025 National Bank Open in Toronto. Muller reached the third round after staging a comeback victory against Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round. The Dane and the Frenchman have never played against each other on the ATP Tour before.

Meanwhile, Amanda Anisimova is in Montreal right now, preparing for her first match at the WTA 1000 tournament of the National Bank Open; a second-round clash against Lulu Sun. Anisimova is the fifth seed, and the clear favorite on paper to progress to the third round.

The match against Sun is set to mark Anisimova's first competitive outing since her chastening 0-6, 0-6 loss to Iga Swiatek in the women's singles final at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

