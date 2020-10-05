"I'm so excited, I'm about to cry" - Alex Corretja on Roger Federer's 2021 return

Roger Federer is beyond just a world-class tennis player or a living legend. He is the source of happiness and delight for several around the world. For them, Roger Federer is more than a name, he is an emotion; something to cherish for ages to come. Amongst them is former French Open finalist Alex Corretja. When asked about Roger Federer’s return at the 2021 Australian Open, the Spaniard could not hide his emotions while speaking to Eurosport UK.

With him was former World No.4 Tim Henman, who was also extremely excited to hear that Roger Federer would be back in action in 2021. The Brit even went on to call Federer ‘the biggest drawcard’ in tennis.

Roger Federer has been away from tennis for eight months already. By the time he returns next year, he would have been gone for a full year. This would be the longest break he’s had from tennis due to his injury and the subsequent setback in rehabilitation.

The 2020 Australian Open was the last time we witnessed Roger Federer on the tour

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has long expressed his desire to make his comeback at the 2021 Australian Open, a Grand Slam where he’s enjoyed remarkable success in recent years.

Roger Federer all but confirmed his participation at Melbourne next year on a visit to one of his sponsors. This came as music to the ears of Alex Corretja.

“I’m so excited, I’m about to cry,” Corretja said. “Because I mean we are missing Roger you know, his elegance. Only by seeing Roger even walking next to you, it makes you feel like something is going to happen.”

Corretja explained as to why the idea of Federer’s return filled him with a certain childlike joy. For him, watching the Swiss star play felt like he was ‘dancing on the court’.

“Then when you see him play, he’s like dancing on the court and this is something so good,” Corretja added. “He’s gonna turn what 40 next year and he still has the will to go play and show us that he is capable to win slams. So hopefully he is gonna recover very good.”

Not to be left out, Tim Henman too showered great praise on Roger Federer. The Brit opined that the Swiss was tennis’s biggest attraction, and that the news of his return filled him with excitement. Henman also hoped that Federer’s idea to return for the Australian Open all went to plan in the coming period.

“Yeah it’s massive, I still think he’s the biggest draw card in our sport,” Henman said. “He’s been out of action for so long so you know finger’s crossed he’s going through his rehab process. But its really exciting when you hear him say that he is keen to get back out there and fingers crossed everything can go according to plan for Australian Open.”