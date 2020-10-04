Roger Federer targets 2021 Australian Open for comeback

Roger Federer continues to take time out for his sponsors during his prolonged hiatus from tennis. This time the Swiss legend visited the headquarters of the coffee giants Jura as he does regularly since 2006. During the visit, the legendary Swiss answered some key questions regarding his fitness and resumption of tennis training.

Roger Federer revealed that he was still far away from being able to fully resume tennis training but that his plans for a comeback at the 2021 Australian Open were still very much on track.

While speaking to Schweizer Illustrierte, Roger Federer also briefly spoke about his future and revealed his plans for his post-retirement days.

I’m on the right track, I’m gradually coming back: Roger Federer

After suffering a knee injury earlier this year, Roger Federer had to undergo two surgeries, one of which was due to a setback in rehabilitation. This kept him out of the game for the longest period in his career, but now the 20-time Grand Slam champion is slowly making his way back to a return in 2021.

Roger Federer, however, is being extremely patient as he doesn’t want to put any undue pressure on himself. He assured fans that his recovery was ‘on the right track’ and that a comeback at next year's Australian Open looked more than likely; a statement that was also echoed by his friend and coach Severin Luthi.

“I'm on the right track, I'm gradually coming back, but don't put any pressure on myself and take my time,” Federer said. “I will only intervene in the tournament when I am one hundred percent fit. It currently looks like I can make my comeback at the Australian Open in January.”

Roger Federer confirmed this morning he will play Australian Open, said Craig Tiley. https://t.co/6QEpR3swCD — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) October 4, 2020

Roger Federer made the slightly disappointing revelation that he was still unable to train long hours on the tennis courts. There was, however, some positive news from the injury front, as Federer made it clear that his knee would not require any further procedures.

“Not yet, more than two hours with the racket are not possible at the moment,” Federer continued. “But I've been working on my stamina and strength absolutely painlessly for a while. There will be no further operations.”

Roger Federer speaks about life after tennis

There is no doubt that Roger Federer is at the very end of his career. Despite his enormous quality and love for the sport, it seems unlikely that his tryst with tennis continues for more than two years at most.

As such, Roger Federer was asked about his plans once he called it a day. The 39-year-old explained that such thoughts had been going around in his head for half a decade now. After tennis, Roger Federer stated that he would focus on other aspects of his life such as his ‘family, foundation and sponsors’.

“I have been thinking about these ideas for about five years,” Federer added. “But as long as I have fun and it's right for all of us, I'll keep going. After that, I will focus on my family, my foundation, and my sponsors. I am very interested in business ideas and entrepreneurship. But I definitely don't want to plan everything now.”