"I'm frustrated, I don't want to be experiencing that" - Novak Djokovic addresses his heated exchange with fan in Australian Open 2R

Novak Djokovic spoke his mind after his heated exchange with a spectator at the 2024 Australian Open.

Djokovic took on home hope Alexei Popyrin in front of a packed Rod Laver Arena in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday, January 17.

Popyrin posed a tremendous challenge to the 10-time champion, clinching the second set and producing four set point opportunities in the third, after losing the opener. The Aussie was, however, bested by the resilient World No. 1 in four sets, with the final score reading 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-3.

Novak Djokovic had to battle against not just his opponent but also the boisterous Australian Open crowd that was cheering on their local player throughout the match. The situation boiled over in the sixth game of the fourth set. The Serb lost his cool when one particular fan in the crowd started heckling him.

"Come and say that in my face," the Serb was heard saying in response.

In his post-match press conference, the 24-time Grand Slam champion addressed the incident.

“It does [upset me]. I'm not going to sit and say it's all good. It's not good. Of course, it upsets me,” he said.

Novak Djokovic is no stranger to heated exchanges with rowdy fans in the crowd. But the Serb said that he doesn’t want to be experiencing such moments during his matches.

“I'm frustrated. I don't want to be experiencing that, but I have to accept it as it is,” he added.

Novak Djokovic on confronting the Australian Open heckler - "If somebody crosses the line, I'm going to take it to him"

Novak Djokovic and Alexei Popyrin took the court around 9 pm local time, following defending champion Aryna Sabalenka’s prime-time match. The duo’s three hours and 11 minutes-long match ended just before midnight.

At the same press conference, the Serb pointed out that their late-night finish may have had an effect on the crowd’s behavior.

“People have a few drinks... I guess late at night as well, that probably also has an effect on how they feel and behave,” Djokovic said in his press conference. “That's okay. People pay tickets to come and watch us. They want to see the show. They want to have fun. They're allowed to do that.”

On his part, Djokovic also noted that he never asked the chair umpire to take any action against the rowdy fan.

“There's no issue in terms of I never asked anyone to leave the stadium. I never asked the chair umpire to take somebody out. I wouldn't do that because he paid his ticket, and he has the right to be there and say what he wants to say and behave how he wants to behave,” he added.

The Serb, however, firmly stated that he wouldn’t be holding back if anyone crosses the line.

“But if somebody crosses the line, I'm going to take it to him, as I did to this guy, ask him if he wants to come closer and tell me what he wants to tell me. Offend me, insult me as he did. That's all it is. He was not really keen on coming down. That's what it was,” the World No. 1 said.

Novak Djokovic, who is chasing his eleventh Australian Open title, is now through to the third round of the tournament. The Serb will next face Tomas Etcheverry for a spot in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

