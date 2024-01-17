"I haven't been playing my best" - Novak Djokovic hoping to find his form after reaching 2024 Australian Open 3R

Novak Djokovic has stated that he hasn't been playing at his best at the 2024 Australian Open.

Djokovic got his Melbourne Major campaign underway with a hard-fought win against 18-year-old Dino Prizmic. He followed it up with another tough contest, beating home favorite Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 on Wednesday, January 17.

Speaking after the win over Popyrin, the Serbian admitted that he is yet to find his best form at the tournament this year.

"I sincerely hope so [that I get better on the court], that's what it’s going to take for me to go deep in the tournament. I haven't been playing my best, I've been still trying to find a form," he said.

Djokovic credited both Prizmic and Popyrin for not giving him an easy ride and said that he hopes to build on both wins as he progresses deeper in the tournament.

"Particularly in the early rounds, you play players that have nothing to lose really. They come out on the center court trying to play their best, best match, best tennis. And both my first and second round opponents were really really great quality tennis players and I managed to find a way to win. Hopefully, I'll be able to build this as tournament progresses," he added.

"I didn’t do anything special, I was lucky" - Novak Djokovic on his win against Alexei Popyrin

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2024 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic came close to trailing by two sets against Alexei Popyrin in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open. However, he dug deep to stretch the third set to a tiebreak and clinch it to take the lead in the contest.

When asked about how he managed to turn the match in his favor, the 24-time Major winner admitted that he got lucky at the end of the third set as Popyrin missed an easy shot to put him in trouble.

"He had quite an easy forehand and he missed it. You know, I didn't do anything special. I was lucky, that point in that game to get away. He was the better player I think for a set and a half, I think second set and third set he was a better player," he said.

"Things changed around. I think, the momentum shifted in the tie break. I managed to, I guess, put one ball more in the court than he did. So that's all. I mean, I don't think I've played maybe at the highest level, it's on the instances. But also credit to him for tactically coming out with the right game plan and serving big. He deserves a big round of applause for the performance," he added.

The World No. 1 will next face Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the third round on Saturday (January 20).

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis