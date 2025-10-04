  • home icon
  "I'm getting old and wrinkles" - Aryna Sabalenka shows off her skincare efforts after alarming face scan reveals sun damage of a 55-year-old

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 04, 2025 06:21 GMT
Since 2015, after turning pro, Aryna Sabalenka has regularly taken the beating from the sun during matches and practice sessions. On Friday, the World No. 1 revealed that she recently did a face scan, and the results were disappointing.

In an Instagram reel she dropped Friday, the Belarusian said the face scan shows that the sun damage is like 55 years old. This has led her to take special skincare efforts.

"Magical serum for my eyes because you know I'm getting old and wrinkles," Sabalenka said in the video. "I did my face scan and it showed that sun damage is like 55 years old. So I'm re-applying SPF probably every hour and it's actually helping. So let's hope for the best."
While doing so, Sabalenka is also preparing a vlog as proof that she is indeed applying the treatments suggested by her dermatologist. Sabalenka wrote:

"Proof for my dermatologist that I’m using sunscreen 🤓🧴 watch the new episode of my vlog to see the rest of my recovery routine 🫶🏼"
Meanwhile, when it comes to physical recovery, Sabalenka incorporated dance into her routine. She shared that after practice, she selects a trending TikTok dance and performs it to elevate her mood.

Aryna Sabalenka went on double date with Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena in Greece

Aryna Sabalenka went to Greece with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, where they met Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena. In the evening, they used the opportunity to go on a double date in Athens.

Sabalenka shared snapshots from the delightful double date on Instagram. All four of them enjoyed their time together and also struck some candid poses with their respective partners.

"Dream double date 😉♥️" Sabalenka wrote in the caption.

The unexpected double date comes after their recent stints in the 2025 US Open. Aryna Sabalenka went all the way to clinch her second straight US Open title by taking down Amanda Anisimova, who defeated her at Wimbledon. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic once again made it to the semifinal but came up short against Carlos Alcaraz. Both have yet to be seen in any tournaments after the US Open.

Djokovic, who just completed her second straight season without a Grand Slam title, is spending quality time with his two kids and Jelena in the suburbs of Glyfada, an upscale coastal area south of the capital. There, he has purchased a home.

