"I'm not going to apologize" - Frances Tiafoe on beating Roger Federer at 2022 Laver Cup

Frances Tiafoe prevailed in a crucial singles battle against Stefanos Tsitsipas to lift Team World to its first-ever victory at the Laver Cup on Sunday.

Tiafoe thus dealt Roger Federer a twin heartbreak during his retirement weekend in the tournament the Swiss co-founded.

The 24-year-old American, who recently enjoyed a dream run at the US Open, teamed up with Jack Sock to beat the famed Federer and Rafael Nadal pairing in the 20-time Grand Slam champion's final match of his career on Friday.

Tiafoe then wrapped it up for Team World at the three-day event to send the once invincible Federer-led Team Europe crashing back to earth with a 13-8 scoreline. The loss was the first for Europe in the five-year history of the tournament.

Despite this, Tiafoe said that he did not apologize to Federer for the bitter sendoff in his doubles loss and was insistent that he would not do so as it was Federer who should apologize after dominating for the past 24 years.

"Absolutely not. I want to see him (Roger Federer) lit, but I'm not going to apologize to him. He's got a lot to apologize [for] the last 24 years after beating everybody on the tour," said Frances Tiafoe.

Tiafoe, however, thanked Federer for giving him the opportunity to participate in the event for a third time and for what the Swiss maestro has contributed to the sport.

"No, I won't apologize, but I will say thank you for having me in this amazing event, you know, what he's done for the game, also say thank you for what he did for the game. He's a class act. Happy to know him, happy to call him a friend, happy to call him a colleague, and best wishes in his second act. But I will not apologize," said Frances Tiafoe.

"He loves the night sessions or the prime time matches; We put him in the slot that he was in today for a reason, and he stepped up for us big time" - Team World's Tommy Paul on Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe hoists the Laver Cup trophy as Team World celebrates its maiden win at the tournament.

Frances Tiafoe has been dubbed "Prime Time Foe" by his World teammates and he showed why this entire Laver Cup weekend.

Fellow American Tommy Paul revealed that Tiafoe's love for night sessions and prime-time matches earned him the nickname. Paul added that there was a reason Tiafoe was scheduled for the penultimate match on Day 3.

"The whole week we were calling him Prime Time. He loves that. He loves the night sessions or the prime time matches. I mean, I think we put him in the slot that he was in today for a reason, and he stepped up for us big time. So we were really pumped about that," said Paul.

Australian Alex de Minaur seemed to agree.

"Of course, we ended the whole act with Prime Time Foe," said de Minaur.

